The ’90s gets all the credit for being the decade of the supermodel (Kate! Naomi! Cindy! Tyra!), but the ’00s introduced a whole new class of fashion icons. Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner — the list goes on and on, and Rosie Huntington Whitely is one of the names at the tippy top.

Revered for her famous pout and Instagram outfit selfies, the model got her start in the early aughts and quickly became a runway fixture (and then, a Victoria’s Secret angel and a British Vogue cover star, among other things). Eventually, she earned a spot in creative director Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain Army alongside fellow models Joan Smalls and Naomi Campbell and other names you may recognize like Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé (casual).

Given her honorary membership in Balmain’s high-fashion posse, it’s no wonder Huntington Whitely has worn plenty of memorable ensembles from the brand — including a super-sheer top that let the nip fly free on the runway, a decade ago.

Rosie Huntington Whitely’s Sheer Balmain Outfit

The outfit in question debuted during Paris Fashion Week as part of Balmain’s Spring/Summer 2014 collection. Its caged, see-through top felt very on theme for the brand’s over-the-top aesthetic at the time. If you remember, this particular Balmain era was high on embellishments, and many of the looks included beading and crystal detailing.

The model went braless underneath, allowing the top to stand out all on its own... and putting her nips on full display in the process.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The final look was styled with a ruffled midi skirt and a pair of statement-making lace ankle boots featuring a gold-tipped toe that added to the ensemble’s opulence. Huntington Whitely’s fresh, makeup-free face was a nice finishing touch, and made the over-the-top outfit feel almost casual enough to wear every day.

Her Balmain Runway Looks

Ahead of the show, Huntington Whiteley took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that she would be returning to the Balmain catwalk after taking some time away. Fans would later learn that the model would wear not one, but two different looks down the runway — and the first was quite a bit different from the nip-baring outfit she wore to close out the show.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage/Getty Images

Her first look was decidedly more conservative, and included a quilted skirt suit that put Balmain’s impeccable tailoring on full display. Underpinned with a checked mesh top, the bomber-style jacket was detailed with the brand’s signature gold buttons.

It’s hard to believe it’s been a decade since Rousteing’s Balmain Army reigned surpreme — so much has changed since then. But Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s status as a top model has stood the test of time.