One of the things that sets the Cannes Film Festival apart from other A-list events is the sheer volume of high-fashion moments — both on and off of the red carpet.

Between Bella Hadid’s luxury vintage pieces and Selena Gomez’s gala-worthy dresses, this week has already provided a good number of memorable outfits. And if Rosie Huntington Whiteley has anything to say about it (she does), this style streak will surely continue.

Taking “streak” literally, the model shared photos of her downtime in Cannes — wearing nothing except a few pieces of jewelry.

Rosie’s Cheeky Jewelry

The cheeky post showed Huntington-Whitely lying in bed without a stitch of clothing. Her outfit consisted only of a glimmering set of yellow-gold jewelry, including: a chunky statement necklace, teardrop earrings, and a massive diamond ring. She put the Elsa Peretti Tiffany & Co. pieces in plain view (along with her bare butt).

As an ambassador for the brand, she oh so casually donned more than $16,000 worth of 18K gold jewelry (her ring excluded), pairing it with nothing but her birthday suit. And truth be told, it doesn’t get much chicer than that.

Shop Her Jewelry

On the off chance you’re hoping to create a similar look from the comfort of your own home, you’re in luck. A few of the actor’s pieces are shoppable now on Tiffany’s website. No ear piercing? No problem. The Elsa Peretti Comma earrings have a clip fastening — which means anyone can wear them.

While Huntington-Whitely’s exact Elsa Peretti Feather necklace in 18K yellow gold isn’t currently available, there’s a sterling silver style up for grabs — and for a fraction of the $12,000 price tag.