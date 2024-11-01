Because her busy schedule often keeps her working late (‘cus she’s a singer), Sabrina Carpenter had no choice but to celebrate Halloween during her most recent stop on the Short n’ Short Tour. While performing to a crowd of over 20,000 people in Dallas, Texas on Oct. 30, the pop star turned heads in not one, not two, but three different costumes, including a Playboy Bunny look that left quite an impression. And the dress-up antics didn’t stop there.

Sabrina’s Playboy Bunny Costume

Despite retiring the lacy bodysuits and babydoll dresses that’ve become synonymous with her tour for one night only, it wouldn’t be a Sabrina Carpenter concert if she didn’t wear at least one piece of lingerie. In honor of the Oct. 31 holiday, the “Espresso” singer sported three separate costumes throughout the course of the night, starting with a saucy Playboy Bunny ‘fit to kick off the show.

The costume, which she wore while performing “Taste,” boasted a sparkly black strapless corset that left her cleavage on full display, and a structured cone detail around the bra cups.

The homage to the famous logo didn’t end there. The pop star also sported a pair of sparkly black bunny ears, a set of white and black bowties around her neck, and white shirt cuffs around her wrists.

She opened the show wearing a white towel (as she always does), before removing the robe to reveal the cheeky costume.

She Dressed Up As Tinker Bell

When it came time to perform the viral hit “Juno,” the 25-year-old hit the stage in the most adorable Tinker Bell costume complete with a sparkly green halter top and matching mini skirt, platform Mary Jane heels (each decorated with a white cotton ball over the toe, of course), and shimmery fairy wings.

Her Sandy From Grease Cosplay

During her performance of “Feather,” the former Disney Channel actor donned a belted black off-the-shoulder catsuit with a folded sweetheart neckline à la Sandy from Grease. She completed the look with a black leather jacket, and surprised the audience with a fitting cover of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” in the ensemble.

She Channeled Lizzie McGuire

Though the Oct. 30 looks were nothing short of iconic, nothing tops Carpenter’s actual Halloween costume: Lizzie McGuire posing in the igloo dress from The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Believe it or not, the Girl Meets World actor began her search for the costume nearly six years ago.

Needless to say, Sabrina Carpenter takes Halloween very seriously.