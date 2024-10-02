More than five months after the release of her viral hit “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour finally kicked off at the end of September in Columbus, Ohio. In the days that followed, she hit up almost a handful of other stops, sharing behind-the-scenes footage from each trip. She captioned the post following her New York City performances, “Nights I won’t forget as long as I live!!!”

What will without a doubt be equally as unforgettable for her audiences are her epic outfits. While the tour has only just begun, Carpenter has already delivered everything from bedazzled corsets and babydoll dresses to garters and panties. And since the large majority of her fans are women, she (and her stylist Jared Ellner), somehow cracked the code on how to create her signature lingerie style for the girlies and not for the male gaze.

Below, you’ll find some of the “Please Please Please” singer’s spiciest ‘fits from the Short n’ Sweet Tour. Consider this a masterclass in wearing exposed undies.

Sabrina’s Pastel Babydoll Dress

Starting off strong with her performance at the legendary Madison Square Garden in NYC, Carpenter appeared on stage wearing a totally see-through pastel babydoll dress. You could kind of see what was waiting underneath, but this was just a prelude to multiple dramatic outfit changes throughout the night.

Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Getty Images

Her Crystal Embellished Towel & Corset

Carpenter ditched the babydoll dress and wrapped herself in what looked like a white towel. She slowly opened it up to reveal her bedazzled corset bodysuit underneath. The embellished pin-up style look was custom-made by Victoria’s Secret for the “Taste” singer.

Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Getty Images

One week earlier at a performance in Ohio, Carpenter rocked the same corset on stage — this time in baby pink. “It’s no coincidence that Sabrina Carpenter is shining on stage,” the brand wrote at the time, “she’s wearing custom VS with 150,000+ hand placed crystals.” (Considering she has a third version of the same look in silver, that’s more than 450,000 crystals for just three looks.)

VS made sure to include one of the singer’s favorite outfit details: a garter. The look was complete with matching fishnet thigh socks that were held up only by the garter belt.

Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Getty Images

Sabrina’s Crossover Top & Mini Skirt

For another custom look, costume designer Michael Schmidt collaborated with Parisian-based fashion designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin to create a sparkling handmade set for the singer.

The light pink ‘fit featured a crossover halter-neck top with silver detailing and a matching mini skirt.

Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Getty Images

They even made her a custom pair of platform embellished boots with a red cutout heart.

Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Getty Images

Her Skintight Lace Bodysuit

Next up is another nightwear look that was custom designed by French label Patou. The black lace onesie had a capri-length cut on Carpenter and it came with long lace matching gloves. The spaghetti strap look was adorned with a tiny coquette-style bow on the neckline.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She finished the look with a pair of black patent tap shoes.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

If the Short n’ Sweet Tour is already this stacked with bedazzled lingerie-inspired outfits, imagine what’s to come.