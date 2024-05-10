Sabrina Carpenter has come a long way from her Disney Channel days. From opening for Taylor Swift on her Eras tour, to performing at Coachella, and walking the Met steps (boyfriend and Saltburn star, Barry Keoghan discreetly in tow), the “Espresso” singer is quickly working her way to the top.

The latest example of her professional range comes in the form of Marc Jacob’s Summer 2024 campaign, with Carpenter at the forefront. Shot by photographer Carin Backoff, the campaign celebrates the latest colorways of Marc Jacobs’ The Sack Bag.

Sabrina’s Highlighter Pink ’Fit

Carpenter sported a neon The Sack Bag in pebbled leather with a semi-sheer bodysuit, also designed by Marc Jacobs. Her hot-pink one-piece subtly featured the brand’s moniker etched along its sleeveless silhouette.

On the website, this onesie is styled with Grunge Oversized Carpenter Jeans — Carpenter herself, however, decided to forgo pants entirely.

Carin Backoff / Marc Jacobs

Some Commition For Her Accessories

In true Carpenter fashion, she wore ankle-breaking platforms for the shoot. This pair, in particular, are Marc Jacobs’ signature Kiki boots in bright white. (Fans might remember Kendall Jenner wore a knee-high pair to last year’s Met Gala.)

The bag, on the other hand, is a more recent launch. Debuting during the brand’s Fall 2022 runway show, The Sack has quickly become one of their icon handbag shapes, alongside their instantly-recognizable The Tote.

Carin Backoff / Marc Jacobs

Shop Sabrina’s Look

In addition to the new highlighter pink and white color ways, the bag comes in an array of hues. This includes everything from black, beige, and green, as well as a light lavender color, dubbed “Wisteria.” Carpenter’s mini style is shoppable now for $325.

Available in three different sizes (the mini, regular, and XL), The Sack Bag is designed as a carry-all bag and is surprisingly spacious. All sizes are fitted with internal slip and zipped compartments to comfortably store essentials.

Carpenter’s exact onesie is also available now in the same hot, hot pink. Fans can shop it for $295 on the Marc Jacobs website.

As for the bodysuit, if pink — and neon pink at that — isn’t in your personal color wheel, consider the all-black version for a new everyday staple.