Since Kendall Jenner debuted her no-pants look late last year, she’s earned her rep as the queen of the pantsless ‘fit, rocking the saucy style on numerous occasions and in numerous campaigns. At the 2023 Met Gala, Jenner proved she’s squarely in her no-pants era stepping out in the style she helped popularize.

The model took the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” to heart and turned out in a onesie that paid homage to the late designer’s own style. ‘Til his passing, Lagerfeld had a famous uniform: a black suit, accented with the sharp collar of a white button-down — which he always topped off with black sunnies and gloves. Jenner was a longtime Lagerfeld muse, walking Chanel runways and even fronting a campaign for his eponymous label.

In a fully-sequined bodysuit by Marc Jacobs, Jenner channeled the night’s honoree with her crystal-encrusted collar. Even her long cape sleeves were a tribute to Lagerfeld’s signature suiting — they opened into exaggerated trains that trailed artfully behind her.

Jenner accessorized her booty-baring tribute with a Jacobs signature: the uber-tall, lace-up Kiki boot, also cloaked in sequins. The reality star previously rocked the boots in a Marc Jacobs campaign. She styled her hair in a ‘60s-inspired ponytail and pink lips that matched her camellia flower studs (another Lagerfeld homage).

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

While Jenner’s been attending the Met Gala since 2014, this outfit is by far her most thoughtful. It's the perfect amalgamation of her own style, the honoree, and the designer she chose to wear. Well done, Kendall.