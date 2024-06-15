Sabrina Carpenter isn't just churning out hit singles ("Expresso," anyone?), she's also on a red-hot fashion streak. It seems the singer can do no wrong, whether she's rocking the stage or strolling the streets of Paris.

Let's take a moment to appreciate her recent looks. Remember that head-turning orange Roberto Cavalli mini dress at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend? It was pure Y2K vibes, and absolutely fire. Then there was her bold lingerie moment on SNL — a look that said, "I came to slay, and slay I will."

Now, Carpenter has taken her fashion game across the Atlantic, gracing the streets of Paris with effortless Parisian chic and blessing us with a series of envy-inducing Instagram photos. One outfit, in particular, screams, "Move over, Emily In Paris, I’ve arrived."

Sabrina’s Parisian Chic Look

Carpenter donned a LaQuan Smith pinstripe blazer and mini skirt set that's the epitome of sexy French girl style. The plunging neckline is undeniably glamorous, but Sabrina cleverly added a touch of playfulness with a skinny scarf casually wrapped around her neck. It’s a controversial choice for some (especially those who wore the trend the first time around in the early 2000s), but it totally worked here.

@Sabrinacarpenter

The blazer nips in at her waist, highlighting her figure, and the mini-skirt keeps things fun. But the reading glasses held in on her lips give the ultimate office siren vibe.

Her Flirty Glam

But wait, there's more! The singer's blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders in loose curls, framing her face flawlessly. And her makeup was Parisian perfection itself: a touch of light pink blush and a glossy berry lip.

@Sabrinacarpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is a pop star on the rise, and her fashion sense is rising right alongside her. From head-turning vintage finds to mastering Parisian chic, her latest wardrobe choices prove the singer can conquer any look, any city, and any stage. And I, for one, I can't wait to see what sartorial delights she serves up next.