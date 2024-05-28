Much like Adele, Reese Witherspoon, and the rest of the Internet-using population, I can’t stop listening to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” on repeat. And while the track is a total earworm, I’ve found something even more gripping than her lyrics: her outfits. From her Andie Anderson-inspired birthday dress to her recent Alice in Wonderland-esque Met Gala appearance, her latest looks prove she’s got style and a unique POV — both necessary ingredients for a fashion icon in the making.

Case in point: her most recent on-stage ’fit. On Sunday, while taking the stage at the annual BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Carpenter wore an archival Roberto Cavalli mini as bright as her musical (and sartorial) future.

Sabrina’s Plunging Citrusy Number

Carpenter looked like a little burst of citrusy cheer in a tangerine dress while performing in the UK. The frilly mini was plucked straight from the Y2K archives — Cavalli’s Spring/Summer 2005 collection, to be exact. The halter silhouette featured ruching down the neckline and around her waist as a makeshift belt detail.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

While Carpenter is known for her NSFW “Nonsense” outros, she apparently received a memo from the BBC to “keep it PG” — at least according to Sunday’s adlib. However, that didn’t stop her from making innuendos lyrically (ofc) and keeping it saucy sartorially with her deep, deep plunging neckline.

In fact, despite making risqué fashion choices over the years, this is her lowest plunge yet. Apparently, as her hits climb the charts, her necklines plummet — I don’t make the rules.

Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images

Looking zesty in orange, her vivid color palette mimicked the sunkissed aesthetic of her “Espresso” music video. (It was also a cheeky little nod to her 2013 guest appearance on Orange Is The New Black — intentionally or otherwise.)

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

She completed her look with her signature performance platform boots, bedazzled and custom-made by Naked Wolfe — the key item in her on-stage Bratz Doll aesthetic.

Her Dress Costs How Much?!

While the majority of archival pieces celebs wear are borrowed and, therefore, unshoppable, this particular Roberto Cavalli dress is available on resale site 1stDibs if you have a cool $2,995 to spare.

The “Feather” singer has recently taken to the late designer, especially for her performances. During her Coachella debut, for example, she wore two full Cavalli looks — one plume-laden (to match her song) and one with the label’s signature panther emblem.

Her “Espresso” Makeup

Carpenter personified her lyric “that’s that me espresso” with her makeup. Keeping everything else blushing with a light touch of pink, she swiped coffee-hued lipstick for the perfect espresso pout.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Slay.