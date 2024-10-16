Sabrina Carpenter just stepped out in an outfit you didn’t know you needed — long jorts and a sweatshirt, and yes, it totally works. While some might still be skeptical of the jorts revival, Carpenter showed up as a reminder of why this ‘90s trend keeps coming back. Spotted grabbing lunch at a French bistro in New York City’s West Village, the Espresso singer went full-on dadcore, and somehow made it look cool.

Carpenter rocked an oversized Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt, serving all the classic American dad vibes, paired with a faded pair of Bermuda jorts.

Dadcore Meets It Girl

The best part of this look? It struck the perfect balance between laidback and put-together. The oversized Cowboys sweatshirt was giving cozy weekend dad vibes, while the long jorts channeled that retro ‘90s energy.

JosiahW/BACKGRID

But the Girl Meets World star didn’t stop there — she stepped it up with a vintage Chanel linen handbag (sadly, no longer in stores) and finished the look with knee-high black leather boots, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a claw clip that swept up her blonde locks. It was one of those “I didn’t try, but I still look amazing” moments.

She’s No Stranger To A Throwback Trend

This isn’t Carpenter’s first time playing with retro styles. Case in point: her recent MTV VMAs appearance where she channeled ‘90s Madonna in a vintage Bob Mackie gown that Madonna herself shined in at the 1991 Academy Awards.

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The rhinestone-trimmed mesh number was all about Old Hollywood glam, and she doubled down with a bold red lip and De Beers jewelry.

And then there’s her BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend look from May when she hit the stage in that orange Roberto Cavalli minidress.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

It was giving major early 2000s pop star energy, complete with a plunging neckline and paired with white go-go boots — a total Velma from Scooby-Doo meets festival season vibe.

Of course, who could forget the other time she nailed it in long jorts?

Last June, she paired the ‘90s fave with knee-high black boots and a crisp white button-down. It’s the kind of combo that shouldn’t work, but of course, on her, it totally does.

Jorts are officially back, and after seeing this outfit, don’t be surprised if you find yourself humming, "Please, please, please don’t go."