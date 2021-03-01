Beauty
The Sally Hansen x Mentos Collection Is Nostalgia In A Bottle
Perfect for your spring mani.
Sure, there are probably some things you don't want to remember from junior high (like that awkward first kiss). It's more fun to reminisce about the Lip Smackers you'd clip to your Jansport backpack, the smell of Bath & Body Works Cucumber Melon body spray, and the minty-sweet flavor of popping a Mentos in the middle of class. Now, with the Sally Hansen x Mentos Collection, you can revisit the fonder memories of your pre-teen years with a killer manicure.
The super-cute Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Mentos collaboration launches Mar. 1 at Ulta Beauty and drugstores nationwide, and brings you exactly what you'd imagine: eight shades inspired by the nostalgia-inducing candy. That includes the soft lemony-yellow of You're The Zest, the rainbow glitter of Cutie Fruitie, and the classic, blue glitter-flecked white of The Freshmaker, all nodding to the treat's minty and fruity flavors. One major perk? Besides the $4.99 price tag, the collection is part of Sally Hansen's popular Insta-Dri formula which combines a top and base coat within the polish and dries in just 60 seconds. That's basically the easiest home mani you could ever ask for.
If you're looking for the perfect spring manicure, Sally Hansen ambassador and nail artist Hannah Lee has created a look exclusively for Bustle that uses nearly every shade in the collection. All you'll need is the new polishes and a dotting tool or toothpick.
Here are Lee's tips for how to do the look yourself:
- Apply Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Mentos in The Freshmaker for the base color.
- Use a dotting tool or toothpick to apply random dots of Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Mentos in Confection Perfection and Orange You a Peach.
- Repeat the dots with polishes You're the Zest and Mint to Be.
- Once dots are dry, apply another layer of The Freshmaker over the entire nail.