Samina Virk, Vestiaire Collective’s Chief Executive Officer for North America, strongly believes in the counsel of women. So much so that she has consciously cultivated a band of mentors throughout her long career.

“[It’s] very similar to growing a business and a brand,” Virk tells Bustle. “Whichever point you are in your career, if you don’t have one, find one.” Everyone, she reiterates, “should have their own set of advisors.”

Her cohort of wise women helped lead her to this career apex. After doing time at companies like Target, Threads, and Vestiaire, Virk returned to the secondhand e-tailer as its leader — or, in her words, the “creative problem solver.”

“That’s one of the responsibilities I have as a female leader — to make myself available and give that level of mentorship and advice to others.”

Virk’s long-term goals — nay, responsibilities — however, go back to paying that professional support forward to other women. “Early in my career, I didn’t have a lot of female mentors,” she recalls. “I think about all the advice that I would’ve loved to have.”

“That’s one of the responsibilities I have as a female leader — to make myself available and give that level of mentorship and advice to others.”

Samina Virk (L) and Kate Foley, Contributing Fashion Director at Cultured. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Below, the C-suite executive dives into her “whiteboard sessions,” advice on negotiating salaries, and the importance of the professional DM slide.

I love the idea of having a group of advisors. On BusinessTok, cultivating mentors is highly recommended. Is that something you recommend?

Yes, absolutely. Whichever point you are in your career, if you don’t have one, find one. Many people are open to it, so ask your professional network. Just start meeting and networking.

Find somebody you connect with and who, from a professional or personal point of view, feels like they are in line with the type of mentorship you’re looking for. Have the conversations to see if there’s a good fit. Then don’t be afraid to ask.

Peers who are at the same point in their careers as you are, mentors who you can really look up to and attain to ... everyone should have their own set of advisors, whatever that might be.

In the age of social media, what do you think is the best way to network?

LinkedIn is a great tool. I’ve reached out to many people on LinkedIn and asked for 15 minutes of their time. Use the medium that feels right, whether it’s certain social channels or just asking your network and your friends and your colleagues, “Who should I talk to? I’m interested in exploring more of this.” Don’t be afraid to reach out to people.

You returned to Vestiaire after leaving the company in 2017. What advice would you give those who are also considering returning to their former companies?

Don’t think of it as going back to a company. Approach it like a new opportunity. Where are you at now? Where’s the company at now? If by joining, you’re moving forward [toward] where you want to be, it’s a great fit.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There’s a lot of talk about the benefits of job hopping. Do you think that’s the way to go — especially, in the fashion industry, which is notorious for underpaying?

I wouldn’t necessarily look at changing companies as the way to propel your salary and career growth. Make it more about where you want to go in your career and what that vision [is]. If something new comes up and it matches where you want to go next, then you don’t have to be worried about moving to a new opportunity.

On the flip side, if you’re getting that fulfillment in your current role, don’t feel the pressure to move for the sake of. We all have our own paths. Be true to yourself and where you want to go.

You talk about vision a lot. How often do you check in on your vision?

Every year I have a moment where I do a personal whiteboard session. I believe very much in, “If you’re not sure, the best way to define it is to write it down.” Write it down, talk about it, tell people where you want to go, do the work behind it. There’s something about putting it out into the universe that makes it happen.

Whichever point you are in your career, if you don’t have one, find one.

Even just speaking about it, people start to think, “Oh, I know this great person you should meet or a great opportunity.” Showing people what you’re passionate about and where you’re going is also part of the journey.

Studies show women are less likely to negotiate salaries. Do you have any tips on how to best do that?

Start thinking about it when you’re not in the position. One thing that helped me is: I’ve developed this informal group of advisors over the years [of] women who are at the same point [in their] career. They’re sometimes even a few steps ahead of me.

When you are talking to a [job] prospect and you’re starting to get into salary conversations, it’s really helpful to have that network, a group that you can go to. Say, “What do you think the right range is for this role? This is where I’m at.” It gets you more comfortable to come back and say, “This is a great opportunity, but given my experience, I’d really like to see my salary at this stage.”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.