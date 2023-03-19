Warmer weather means it’s time to break out the sandals, but there are times when you may not want to expose all of your foot. Whether you’re seeking something nice enough to wear out to dinner or functional enough for a beachside walk, sandals that cover toes offer the openness and breathability of a sandal, but that bit of added coverage to keep your toes protected.

What To Look For When Shopping For Sandals That Cover Toes

Closed-toe sandals all have some element of exposure (that’s what makes them a sandal, after all), but just how much depends on the shoe’s design and what you’re looking for. Some options only conceal the toe but leave the heel open for airflow, while others also enclose the heel to provide more shoe-like structure. For even more support, look for mid-foot straps that offer stability and a more custom fit. From platform clogs to caged gladiator sandals, options abound if you’re seeking to keep toes out of sight.

Along those lines, closed-toe sandals have all different kinds of closures to keep your foot secure, like adjustable buckle or hook-and-loop ankle straps, a simple slingback, or laces that you can tie up to your liking (and that make a style statement).

Finally, think about functionality. If you’re into outdoor activities like hiking, you can opt for athletic sandals with sporty features like lugged soles for traction, waterproof materials, and cushioned arch support. On the other hand, heeled styles like wedge espadrilles are an easy way to dress up any outfit, while flat styles, like fisherman sandals, are cute and casual daytime options.

No matter your reason for wanting to keep your feet under wraps, scroll on to shop 13 sandals that cover toes.

1 A Pair Of Espadrille Sandals With A Wearable Wedge Heel U-lite Closed Toe Espadrille Wedge Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon A ’70s staple, this classic espadrille keeps your toes and heels covered with its linen upper and woven back. The braided natural jute detailing along the toe cap, platform, and 3-inch heel makes for a maritime vibe that looks chic with almost any warm-weather ensemble. The textile laces can be wrapped around the ankle or up the calf for a more dramatic look. This listing also includes styles with denim, lace, and suede uppers for a modern spin on the timeless style. Rave review: “These shoes give you the look and confidence of a high heel but the wedge provides support. I have worn them with dresses and jeans, they look and feel amazing!” Sizes: 5.5 — 10 | Colors: 23

2 The Wildly Popular Crocs Clogs With 415,000 Perfect Ratings Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs Amazon $33 See On Amazon Love them or hate them, Crocs don’t seem to be going anywhere — and they’re just the shoe if you want a sandal that covers your toes. Boasting close to 415,000 five-star ratings, and a nearly perfect 4.8-star overall rating, Crocs are ideal for wet situations, since they’re made from quick-dry rubber with breathable ventilation ports that help release excess water. That said, brand’s signature Croslite material is cushioned and shock-absorbing, so you’ll feel comfortable and supported in any weather (and they look cute with some chunky socks). The heel strap pivots, so you can wear around your heel for more security, or rotate it toward the front for an easy slip-on mule. Not to mention, they’re super easy to clean. Rave review: “My first pair of Crocs! I needed comfortable indoor shoes for teaching, so I figured I would try a pair. After wearing them for a day (I stand ALL day, literally all-class, in each class), my feet and legs weren't tired at all! I mean, zero fatigue or achiness! The shoes are sturdy and don't compress when standing or walking, so the support is constant.” Sizes: 4 — 19 | Colors: 46

3 These Flat Gladiator Sandals That Cover The Toes MaxMuxun Closed Toe Cage Sandals Amazon $33 See On Amazon Since their inception a millennia ago, gladiator sandals have made a style statement — and this closed-toe version is no exception. A cross between a gladiator and a fisherman sandal, the caged, square-toe design mostly conceals your toes while still allowing for airflow, which is essential on hot days. These faux-leather sandals also have adjustable heel straps for a personalized fit, and a textured rubber sole offers enough grip for casual warm-weather walks. Rave review: “These were so comfortable and look really good. They help pull your stay-at-home work outfit together. These sandals are great and cover your toes if you haven’t been able to get a pedi recently.” Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 7

4 A Pair Of Water-Resistant Sandals That Cover Toes For Outdoor Activities KEEN Rose Casual Closed Toe Sandals $61 See On Amazon If you want to keep your toes protected during warm-weather outdoor activities, opt for these closed-toe sandals from beloved active shoe brand KEEN. Their grippy rubber outsoles offer tons of traction on slippery or uneven terrain, and their water-resistant webbing dries quickly, making these ideal for days by the beach or on the boat. Other key features include an adjustable hook-and-loop strap along the top of the ankle, arch support, and a rubber toe cap for added protection. Plus, you can stick these in the washing machine — just be sure to air dry them. Rave review: “I have bought at least four pairs of these sandals over the years. My usual shoe size fits well. The foot bed has arch support and some texture to it. I usually wear orthotics supports but I don’t need them with a shoe. The sole has a lot of texture so it is good for easy hiking. It has closed toes so it protects your toes from injuries. Also my job requires closed toe shoes and these worked great in summertime I want to wear sandals.” Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 3

5 These Closed-Toe Clog Sandals Handmade Of Wood & Leather MIA Abba Clog-Inspired Sandal Amazon $94 See On Amazon Reminiscent of the ‘60s and ‘70s, these closed-toe clog sandals have some vintage-inspired design details, including a chunky wooden platform and 3.5-inch heel, contrast stitching, and genuine leather uppers. This pair, however, has some modern updates, like lugged outsoles for traction and a leather ankle strap with an adjustable buckle. They are on the pricer side, but these Scandi-chic shoes are all handmade for a special, one-of-a-kind feel. Rave review: “These clogs are beautiful. Since getting them, I’ve had three people approach me about where to get some! They are surprisingly comfortable and oh, so cute.” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 11

6 Some Cute Closed-Toe Sandals With Perforated Detailing MaxMuxun Ankle Strap Closed Toe Flat Sandals Amazon $33 See On Amazon Featuring a ballet flat-inspired silhouette with an open mid-foot, these closed-toe sandals truly offer the best of both worlds. The faux-leather uppers are adorned with leaf-shaped perforations for some breathability, and they have a small, 0.75-inch wedge heels for a little extra height. They’re finished off with an adjustable ankle strap, and a perforated back that also covers your heels. Rave review: “I liked the fact that the shoe covers my heel and toes for work. The slight wedge heal gives it more support as well as a dressy quality. [...] This is a great sandal for Spring and Summer because of the breathable quality of the cutouts and the look.” Sizes: 5.5 — 10 | Colors: 3

7 These Minimalist Wedge Sandals With A ‘90s Vibe Anne Klein Tara Wedge Pump Amazon $69 See On Amazon For the fashionistas who also value comfort, these closed-toe sandals with a minimalistic silhouette is a dream come true, thanks to an Ortholite-cushioned footbed and a flexible insole designed to moved with your foot. The 2.75-inch heel definitely offers height, but the wedge style still makes you feel stable. A covered heel and asymmetrical elastic across the middle of the foot offer more stability, while also adding to the ‘90s-inspired vibe. Plus, they’re made from a suede-like fabric that also happens to be water-resistant. Rave review: “It is hard to find a cute, closed-toe ‘summer shoe’ for the office and this is perfect! It is great if I'm doing a lot of walking on busier days and wears easily into evening without sore feet - all while being stylish.” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 3

8 A Pair Of Slingback Sandals That *Mostly* Cover Toes Kenneth Cole Reaction Slingback Platform Sandal Amazon $59 See On Amazon These faux-leather platform sandals with patent sling backs are ideal for those days when you want a bit of extra height, but don’t want to sacrifice comfort — these slip on easily, and have a comfortable and stable 2-inch platform and a cushioned footbed. The peephole design may shoe off the tip of some toes, but they’ll still remain mostly covered. Rave review: “Summer shoes that are cool and comfortable but don’t look too ‘barefoot’ are hard to find. This style fits the bill perfectly.” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 9

9 Another, Less-Expensive Pair Of Outdoor Sandals That Cover Toes DREAM PAIRS Summer Outdoor Sandals Amazon $45 See On Amazon For a less-expensive alternative to the cult-favorite KEEN shoes above, consider these closed-toe outdoor sandals from DREAM PAIRS — they’re super popular, earning over 6,000 five-star ratings to date. With a rubberized closed toe that keeps your feet protected from the elements, grippy EVA outsoles, and breathable, quick-dry construction, they’re perfectly suited toward activities like walks, hikes, and bike rides. These have two points of adjustability — a hook-and-loop closure along the back of the heel, and bungee laces along the mid-foot — for added security. Rave review: “These sandals are GREAT. Comparable to my Keens but much more economical. I REALLY like the velcro closure behind the heel which makes them super easy to get on off and stays snug. I purchased these for working outside on the lawn mower and around the yard. I love them so much I am going to order another pair for traveling.” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 9

10 These Elegant Pointed-Toe Mule Sandals TIJN Pointed Toe Mules Amazon $56 See On Amazon Mules are the perfect style if you want a sandal that will cover your toes yet keep your heel exposed, and this pair of pointed-toe mules also happen to be ultra chic. They have ribbed knit uppers with a bit of stretch, creating a comfy fit that allows for breathability. The block heel is under 2 inches, making them super versatile — wear them to work or out to dinner. Rave review: “These shoes are very comfortable! Perfect for work or with a pair of jeans ! Really love the color and they are the perfect heel” Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 10

11 These Strappy Caged Flats In Chic Metallic Silver FOREVER Link Vera-82 Flat Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon Another take on the beloved gladiator sandal, these versatile flats with adjustable ankle straps can be worn with shorts, skirts, and dresses alike. The Roman-inspired caged uppers mostly cover your toes while still allowing for some welcome airflow, and the back of the heel is mostly covered. The silver or gold versions feel special enough to wear out to dinner (without sacrificing comfort), but they also come in three wear-with-everything neutrals: white, black, and tan. Rave review: “They're cute, comfortable, hide your toes and allow them to breathe at the same time.” Sizes: 5 — 10 | Colors: 5

12 These Classic Birkenstock Clogs With An Adjustable Heel Strap Birkenstock Tokio Super Grip Leather Sandals Amazon $140 See On Amazon While Birkenstock is perhaps best-known for their open toed sandals, their clogs are just as timeless, and the closed-toe style offers a little extra coverage while still keeping your heel a bit exposed. They have those iconic cork footbeds that mold to the shape of your foot, as well as natural leather uppers and grippy outsoles for traction and durability. This particular version features two adjustable straps — one across the top of the foot, and one at the heel — which allows you to customize the fit to your liking, and create more stability than your usual slip-on clog. Rave review: “I LOVE Birkenstock and find all styles comfortable and stylish. These clogs with a back strap are especially easy to wear as they stay on your feet without any effort on your part.” Sizes: 4-4.5 — 14-14.5 (available in narrow) | Colors: 5