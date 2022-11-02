Fendi’s signature Baguette bag is iconic — thanks in large part to its perpetual appearance on the stylish arm of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. Loyal fans of the show will recognize the rectangular, sequined bag, which a mugger infamously stole from Carrie in season three.

To mark the bag’s 25th anniversary, it feels only right that Sarah Jessica Parker is joining forces with Fendi to give her own take on the famous style. This holiday season, the brand will be releasing a degradé sequin-encrusted bag designed in partnership with SJP. It’ll be available in four colorways: Baby pink, green, soft turquoise blue, and purple.

The actress herself rocked the lavender version at the Baguette celebration show during New York Fashion Week in September. It included a contrasting green rhinestone inlay on the distinctive F-logo buckle, which popped dramatically against the rest of the purse. The bags all come with interchangeable magnetic FF buckles in various hues.

Parker revealed her “top secret” collaboration with followers on Instagram after the show, where two of the four paillette-covered bags made their runway debut. Months later, the time has almost come to shop the special SJP x Fendi Baguette collection. All styles will be available at select Fendi boutiques come mid-December.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images