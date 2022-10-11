And just like that we’re back to looking out for sneak peeks of the Sex & The City sequel. With filming firmly underway in and around New York City, fans the world over are trying to glean potential storylines from on-set snaps and (more importantly, you could argue) see what is next for Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe well ahead of the series’ S2 release. So far, so fabulous. And her latest outfit? Well, it is a real SATC first.

In new on-set pictures, Sarah Jessica Parker is seen wearing a very on-trend head-to-toe (plus matching purse) fuchsia look. Barbiecore at its finest, yes, but also a momentous sartorial milestone for the SATC universe. According to the caption posted on the And Just Like That official costume designer’s profile, curated by Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, this is the first time that Carrie Bradshaw has ever worn a whole ensemble in a single colour.

Per Rogers and Santiago, Carrie is wearing a vintage dress and matching satchel bag, paired with the Ada chain and Connexion diamond pendant necklace from fine jewellery brand Jemma Wynne.

It makes sense that if there was a time to dabble in monochromatic minimalism, it would be now, and Valentino’s colour du jour the clear choice. Valentino’s Pink PP collection, together with Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film, have truly catapulted bright pink into the fashion spotlight. If anything, Bradshaw’s endorsement is the icing on the pink cake, though everyone from Zendaya and Lizzo, to Florence Pugh and Dua Lipa have sported all-pink on the red carpet and at events this year.

True fans of the show will known that Carrie is nothing if not an enthusiast of combining colours, patterns, and styles at all times. But rest easy, this Barbiecore moment doesn’t signal a complete change in Carrie’s wardrobe. Just last week the costume department shared a snap of Carrie clutching at her JW Anderson pigeon purse. So clearly, her eclectic sense of style is still intact.