Selena Gomez just went mod — with a subtle yet revealing little twist.

The singer-turned-actor hit the red carpet at the Deadline Contenders Event over the weekend wearing one of the season’s biggest runway trends: a mini skirt suit that very well could have been pulled from your grandmother’s closet from the mid-’60s.

The pale pink dress featured a micro-mini length and midriff-revealing side cutouts. On top, Gomez wore a matching pink, slightly cropped tweed jacket that gave off chic, vintage Chanel-inspired vibes.

The best part? You can find the look at Mango — and still shop each piece.

Mini skirt suits were all over the spring 2022 runways, from Carolina Herrera to Michael Kors and beyond, and featured bright, matching blazers and jackets to build a statement-making monochromatic look — all while remaining quite tailored.

While your grandmother might not have held onto her mini suiting looks from her youth, you can still stock up on the trend for yourself — starting with Gomez’s exact Mango outfit below.

