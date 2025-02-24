This awards season has all been about one opulent fashion trend: reviving old Hollywood glamour. From the Golden Globes to the BAFTAs, every red carpet has been taken over by rich looks inspired by days gone by.

One A-lister who has consistently been channeling this stylish movement is Selena Gomez. After donning a Cinderella-coded dress to the Golden Globes and stunting in a retro-meets-modern Schiaparelli number at the BAFTAs, the “Hands To Myself” singer pulled out yet another timeless look for the SAG Awards on Feb. 23.

Selena’s Plunging Old Hollywood Dress

As a double-nominee for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Only Murders In The Building and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion picture for Emilia Pérez, all eyes were on Selena Gomez at the SAG Awards. Unsurprisingly, she delivered.

In keeping with her newfound sartorial theme, the former Disney star sported a custom Celine gown with an old Hollywood twist. The LBD featured an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline with loose draping across the shoulders and chest to create a spicy V-shaped plunge reminiscent of the movie stars of yesteryear.

Maya Dehlin Spach/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The ensemble also boasted a subtle yet form-fitting bodice around the torso, and a simple sheath silhouette that featured a dramatic thigh-high slit along the leg.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

From behind, the gown revealed a small cutout across the middle of the back, which allowed eagle-eyed fans to catch a glimpse of Gomez’s back tattoo: the phrase “love yourself first” written in Arabic.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Gomez completed the look with strappy black stiletto sandals and sparkling diamonds from Messika. As for glam, the pop star styled her her signature bob haircut into a slight curl — another obvious ode to old Hollywood — and donned a bold red lip that expertly matched her manicure.

Maya Dehlin Spach/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Other Old Hollywood Moments

Old Hollywood has remained a reference point for Gomez throughout the entirety of the Emilia Pérez press tour, with the 32-year-old wearing her first vintage-inspired look to the film’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2024.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Jan. 5, she referenced the era once again while donning a baby blue off-the-shoulder column gown from Prada with apron skirt detailing and a series of striking jewels from Tiffany & Co. to the 2025 Golden Globes.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

And the biggest award show is still yet to come: The Oscars. From her recent style choices, it should be a safe bet to assume Gomez will once again bring some old Hollywood flair to movies’ biggest night.