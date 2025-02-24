Celebrity Style
Selena Gomez's Plunging SAG Awards Dress Was So Old Hollywood
Look at her now.
This awards season has all been about one opulent fashion trend: reviving old Hollywood glamour. From the Golden Globes to the BAFTAs, every red carpet has been taken over by rich looks inspired by days gone by.
One A-lister who has consistently been channeling this stylish movement is Selena Gomez. After donning a Cinderella-coded dress to the Golden Globes and stunting in a retro-meets-modern Schiaparelli number at the BAFTAs, the “Hands To Myself” singer pulled out yet another timeless look for the SAG Awards on Feb. 23.
Selena’s Plunging Old Hollywood Dress
As a double-nominee for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Only Murders In The Building and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion picture for Emilia Pérez, all eyes were on Selena Gomez at the SAG Awards. Unsurprisingly, she delivered.
In keeping with her newfound sartorial theme, the former Disney star sported a custom Celine gown with an old Hollywood twist. The LBD featured an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline with loose draping across the shoulders and chest to create a spicy V-shaped plunge reminiscent of the movie stars of yesteryear.
The ensemble also boasted a subtle yet form-fitting bodice around the torso, and a simple sheath silhouette that featured a dramatic thigh-high slit along the leg.
From behind, the gown revealed a small cutout across the middle of the back, which allowed eagle-eyed fans to catch a glimpse of Gomez’s back tattoo: the phrase “love yourself first” written in Arabic.
Gomez completed the look with strappy black stiletto sandals and sparkling diamonds from Messika. As for glam, the pop star styled her her signature bob haircut into a slight curl — another obvious ode to old Hollywood — and donned a bold red lip that expertly matched her manicure.
Other Old Hollywood Moments
Old Hollywood has remained a reference point for Gomez throughout the entirety of the Emilia Pérez press tour, with the 32-year-old wearing her first vintage-inspired look to the film’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2024.
On Jan. 5, she referenced the era once again while donning a baby blue off-the-shoulder column gown from Prada with apron skirt detailing and a series of striking jewels from Tiffany & Co. to the 2025 Golden Globes.
And the biggest award show is still yet to come: The Oscars. From her recent style choices, it should be a safe bet to assume Gomez will once again bring some old Hollywood flair to movies’ biggest night.