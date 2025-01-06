Golden Globes
Selena Gomez’s Golden Globes Dress Was So Cinderella-Coded
When Old Hollywood meets Disney Princess.
by Alyssa Lapid
Matt Winkelmeyer/Staff/Getty Images
Selena Gomez is paying tribute to her Disney roots at the 2025 Golden Globes — at least sartorially. “It feels very Cinderella-like,” she said about her look in a red carpet pre-show interview on ET & Variety Live at the Golden Globes.
The fairy tale moment is fitting. After all, the actor, racked up an impressive two noms at the Jan. 5 event: Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Only Murders in the Building) and Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Emilia Pérez).
More to come...