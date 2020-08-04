Selena Gomez Just Revealed The Launch Date For Her Brand-New Beauty Brand

There have been some major developments for beauty lovers over the past few weeks. Hot on the heels of Rihanna dropping her much-anticipated Fenty Skin range, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty just announced its launch date. The cosmetic line launches Sept. 3 in Sephora US, Canada, and Mexico.

Gomez made the announcement in an Aug. 4 Instagram post, telling fans, "I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do!" In a story posted to Rare Beauty's Instagram account, the singer and actor goes into more details about the meaning of the brand: "Our mission with Rare Beauty is to help everyone celebrate their individuality," Gomez says. "We are all unique, and that's what truly makes us beautiful."

The accompanying photo gives away little in terms of products, with Gomez showing a flush across her cheeks and neutral shades on her eyes. But in a previous Q&A with Interview Magazine, Gomez revealed the brand will launch 48 shades of foundation, and a Rare Beauty Instagram post from April shows her wearing deep red lipstick — so it's possible that a bright lip could be in the mix too.

For now, though, fans can sign up for updates at rarebeauty.com.