Selena Gomez Turned The Cannes Red Carpet Into Her Own Personal Met Gala

Selena Gomez, star of the forthcoming film Emilia Perez, has showed up, yet again, looking classic as ever for her third day at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. The multifaceted artist and businesswoman attended a photocall yesterday wearing a custom off-the-shoulder Giambattista Valli dress that was quite literally made for her.

The look was the fifth in a string of hits for the star who, together with her stylist, has been delivering two incredible outfits per day since she arrived. It makes sense, though: the actress has notably been absent from the Met Gala since 2018 and has a lot of lost time (and red carpet looks) to make up for. And seeing as she reportedly received a nine minute standing ovation following the inaugural screening of her film, the timing could not be more perfect for a big fashion moment.

Selena’s Romantic Red Dress

Even though Selena skipped The Met Ball this year, her bespoke bright red Giambattista Valli dress would have been perfectly on theme. With dozens of cherry red fabric roses delicately draped over her neckline, Selena had “The Garden of Time” written all over her in the best way possible. The A-line, midi silhouette lent itself perfectly to looking casually couture.

Anadolu/Getty Images

Selena has one of the most talented styling, hair, makeup and manicure teams in the industry so it’s hardly surprising that the Rare Beauty founder looks like an absolute, old Hollywood goddess in Cannes. She’s also totally in love with boyfriend Benny Blanco, which definitely shows through her romantic dress choice.

The Sparkly Details

You can tell that Gomez loves the French brand Messika right now since she wore the luxury jewels for this appearance and during one of her looks on day one. These dangling crescent-shaped diamond earring were a light-catching way to enhance her overall vibe.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Below, we see Selena with her crimson-red manicured hand on co-star Zoe Saldana’s shoulder, showing off one of two of her diamond Messika rings. This one in the shape of a wreath.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Selena stuck to the crimson theme with her footwear as well via shiny pointed-toe heels by Christian Louboutin. It didn’t hurt that the brand’s signature red soles perfectly matched her look, either.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Gomez at the Cannes Film Festival is the multi-day gift that keeps on giving. I’ll be patiently waiting to see what other slays the actress has in store for us. And honestly, I’d be fine with her skipping every Met Gala if she delivers this much at the film festival each year.