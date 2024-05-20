Celebrity Style
Selena Gomez Simply Cannot Stop Channeling Princess Diana
So regal.
Selena Gomez made an appearance at at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her new musical crime comedy, Emilia Perez. Dressing for the occasion, Gomez debuted a regal gown that would make Princess Diana proud.
The Rare Beauty founder has gone ’90s with her style recently, giving Diana-like vibes on many a red carpet. This has been especially prevalent during her time in Cannes — and her latest look is a prime example.
A Gown Fit For A Princess
Ditching the usual suspects for a full-blown Princess Diana homage, Gomez walked the red carpet in a vintage-inspired Saint Laurent gown. The velvet off-the-shoulder design was cinched at the waist for a dramatic moment worthy of a waltz through the palace.
The true pièce de résistance, however, was her glimmering Bulgari statement necklace. Encrusted with breathtaking diamonds of every size, the accessory — and its matching statement earrings — added to the look’s overall feel of old Hollywood glamour.
Gomez’s sleek ponytail and neutral makeup were utter perfection, and the red manicure was straight out of the late princess’ beauty playbook.
A Princess Diana Fave
Princess Diana was notorious for her love of velvet off-the-shoulder gowns, singlehandedly making the style famous when she debuted her iconic “revenge dress” in 1994.
She wore many iterations over the years (like this look from 1987), often pairing them with chunky statement necklaces. In this instance, specifically, she styled her gown with a diamond-encrusted choker, similar to the one Gomez would wear three decades later.
More Of Selena’s Dianacore Looks
Just last week, Gomez arrived for another Cannes appearance, resembling the sophisticated royal in a white knit Self Portrait peplum dress. Her look positively screamed "Diana," from the structured silhouette to vintage-inspired sunglasses. The kitten heels and top handle bag completed the chic picture.
And let's not forget the Jacquemus polka-dot dress she sported last year during Paris Fashion week. The puffed sleeves and playful pattern resembled a look worn by the late princess back in the ’80s.
She's officially mastered the art of “Dianacore.”