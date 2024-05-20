Selena Gomez made an appearance at at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her new musical crime comedy, Emilia Perez. Dressing for the occasion, Gomez debuted a regal gown that would make Princess Diana proud.

The Rare Beauty founder has gone ’90s with her style recently, giving Diana-like vibes on many a red carpet. This has been especially prevalent during her time in Cannes — and her latest look is a prime example.

A Gown Fit For A Princess

Ditching the usual suspects for a full-blown Princess Diana homage, Gomez walked the red carpet in a vintage-inspired Saint Laurent gown. The velvet off-the-shoulder design was cinched at the waist for a dramatic moment worthy of a waltz through the palace.

The true pièce de résistance, however, was her glimmering Bulgari statement necklace. Encrusted with breathtaking diamonds of every size, the accessory — and its matching statement earrings — added to the look’s overall feel of old Hollywood glamour.

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Gomez’s sleek ponytail and neutral makeup were utter perfection, and the red manicure was straight out of the late princess’ beauty playbook.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A Princess Diana Fave

Princess Diana was notorious for her love of velvet off-the-shoulder gowns, singlehandedly making the style famous when she debuted her iconic “revenge dress” in 1994.

Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images

She wore many iterations over the years (like this look from 1987), often pairing them with chunky statement necklaces. In this instance, specifically, she styled her gown with a diamond-encrusted choker, similar to the one Gomez would wear three decades later.

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

More Of Selena’s Dianacore Looks

Just last week, Gomez arrived for another Cannes appearance, resembling the sophisticated royal in a white knit Self Portrait peplum dress. Her look positively screamed "Diana," from the structured silhouette to vintage-inspired sunglasses. The kitten heels and top handle bag completed the chic picture.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

And let's not forget the Jacquemus polka-dot dress she sported last year during Paris Fashion week. The puffed sleeves and playful pattern resembled a look worn by the late princess back in the ’80s.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

She's officially mastered the art of “Dianacore.”