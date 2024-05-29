On May 30, Selena Gomez landed the cover of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies for her brand Rare Beauty. The business publication was the perfect place to flaunt her affinity for professional dress.

Instead of harkening to her signature boss girl uniform (read: the stylish power suit), however, she expanded her CEO repertoire in a decadent little black dress.

Her Decadent LBD

Gomez’s cover story, titled “How Selena Gomez Is Revolutionizing the Celebrity Beauty Business,” details how her four-year-old makeup brand is now reportedly worth $2 billion.

While the cover story paints Gomez as a strong businesswoman with vision and heart (her company, after all, has a strong philanthropic arm), her cover photo screams fashion icon.

Photographed by Elliot and Erick Jiménez and styled by her go-to Erin Walsh, Gomez wore a fitted LBD with a criss-cross halter neckline. The ankle-length number by Alaïa featured a column silhouette and an Obi belt cinched around her waist.

The most delicate details, however, were the smattering of feathers that protruded from her hips to her knees. The plumes effectively added a soft haze to the photo. She merchandised the look with pointed pumps and a slew of rings.

She Recreated Her Own Cover From 2017

The Only Murders in the Building star already has a taste for being a Time cover star — she already managed the feat back in 2017. Instead of being featured as a beauty mogul, however, she was featured for a different empire she built: her social media.

She landed the cover of the special edition “Firsts” issue as one of the “Women Who Are Changing The World.” Alongside Madeleine Albright, Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Shonda Rhimes, among others, Gomez was featured for being the “first person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram.”

While her 2024 cover is a testament to how far she’s come, it’s also a recreation of her old one. In her 2017 photo, she too wore an LBD, albeit with a red blazer that slouched past her shoulders. Her hair was also styled similarly: blown out and down around her face.

Even her 2024 pose is reminiscent of Gomez’s previous picture, that shows her hands clasped neatly in front of her. The only major difference is her angled stance, while her current cover is facing the audience head-on.

If that’s not a nod to her growth, I don’t know what is.