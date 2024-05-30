Fresh off a trip to Cannes promoting her new film, Selena Gomez has gone straight back to work. With her calendar booked and busy, this means her fans (mainly me) will get to enjoy her lovely sartorial choices much more frequently — on the red carpet, the streets of NYC, and beyond.

Most recently, she was photographed by paparazzi on Wednesday while filming season four of her Emmy Award-winning show, Only Murders in the Building. Wearing her Mabel Mora best, Gomez was dressed in a cutesy puff-sleeve pink dress that deserves to be talked about.

Hot Pink Dress In The Building

The tulle textured midi dress featured an A-line bodice with a scoop-back cut out. It was covered in floral-inspired 3D fringe in an electric shade of fuchsia pink. The Rebecca Vallance design, dubbed Cherie Amour, was “inspired by the glamorous characters of New York in the 1970s.” Fitting, given that Gomez wore it for her show set in the same city.

For accessories, she wore black Linda Farrow cat-eye shades ($327.25) and a pair of blush kitten heels topped with a prim satin bow. Gomez wore her hair up in a loose top knot with tousled bangs.

Gotham/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Relatable: She Changed Into UGGs

In between scenes, Gomez changed out of her satin kitten heels into something a bit more comfortable. The actress was seen wearing a pair of chestnut UGG Slippers that would definitely make walking around the concrete jungle a lot comfier.

Gotham/Getty Images

Looks like this season will be just as stylish as the last.