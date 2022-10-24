The countdown to the holidays starts the minute the temperature drops below 70 degrees. And thanks to Sephora, you don’t have to wait until December to enjoy major discounts to celebrate the most festive time of the year. On Friday, October 28, the beauty shopping mecca is rolling out its annual Holiday Savings Event, a huge sale that Sephora’s VIBs and Beauty Insiders always look forward to.

Set a reminder for this Friday, October 28, 2022 when you’ll be able to snag some coveted items at a discount until through Monday, November 7. Been eyeing Armani’s Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation? Or Dyson’s very coveted (and very pricey) Airwrap? How about the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder? During the site-wide sale, all of these classics and so much more will be available for you to snag at a discounted price.

Like sales in previous years, Sephora’s 2022 Holiday Savings Event is broken up into three tiers based on Sephora’s BeautyInsider rewards program. Wondering when you can shop? Each tier can expect the following:

Rogue Members:

Those in the Rouge tier can be the first to access the sale on October 28 and enjoy 20 percent off.

VIB Members:

Those in the VIB tier can access the sale on November 1 and enjoy 15 percent off.

BeautyInsider Members:

Those in the Insider tier can access the sale on November 3 and enjoy 10 percent off.

Those who want to shop virtually can access the sale by using the code SAVINGS and members of all tiers will receive free shipping, with no minimum spend or code needed. If you prefer to shop IRL, Beauty Insider members can also take advantage of these savings in-store. Products from Sephora Collection will be discounted 30 percent for everyone during the entire sale.

If you’re not a member, no need to worry. It’s super easy (and free) to join before the sale starts.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.