The Dyson Airwrap is prolific and has skyrocketed to icon status since launching in 2018. But just when you think the legendary product can’t get any better, it does. In summer 2022, Dyson is releasing an updated version of the beloved tool: the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler.

“Most styling tools ignore that hair types are very different – what attachment may work for one, could be detrimental to another,” writes Dyson founder James Dyson in a press release. “The advancements in the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler build on the success of its predecessor, through relentless research, user trials, and advancements in computational fluid dynamics.”

The Multi-Styler is not a completely new tool. You still get the classic Airwrap, but now you can expect brand new attachments (and a sleek new look). There will be a new Coanda smoothing dryer, that contains multiple modes to smooth hair and hide flyaways. There will also be new firm and soft brushes in various different sizes for a more customizable fit for your hair type. You’ll also find new Airwrap barrels that will come in different sizes (30mm, 40mm, 30mm long, 40mm long, and 20mm) to get a wide range of different curls and waves. This iteration is all about customizing the tool for you and your specific hair needs.

“The Dyson Airwrap is a styling revolution and unlike any other tool – back when it first launched and still today. Now, the tool does even more, allowing owners to personalize to suit their styling preferences, personalized for their hair type,” writes Dyson Global Styling Ambassador Jen Atkin. “You can ensure every attachment in your box delivers your desired style, specific to your hair type. Something you thought couldn’t get better, just did.”

If you already own the original Airwrap, the new attachments will still fit the old model and will be available for purchase separately. And no shocker here: the new Multi-Styler is not cheap and will come at $599.99. But given all that it can do, it may just be worth it if you’ve been eyeing the original.

You’ll need to sit tight until the hair tool’s launch. The Multi-Styler won’t be available for purchase in the US until summer 2022. So stay tuned (and save up while you wait) on an official launch date.