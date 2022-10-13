After years of (not so) patiently waiting, and trying out different options, the hopes and dreams of British Sephora fans have been answered. Yes, the Sephora is finally returning to the UK. The French beauty and skincare retailer famously left British shores in 2005 and despite rumours about its return making the rounds since 2014, nothing was concrete or confirmed – until now. And it is soon, too. Sephora is officially opening in the UK on Oct. 17. But where will the Sephora locations be and what can we expect?

First things first: a physical Sephora store is still a way off. As tempting as a cross-country pilgrimage sounds, I am thrilled to confirm that Sephora’s first UK outpost will be available to all, via the Sephora App and on sephora.co.uk. Dedicated fans will remember the time when shipping to the UK was an option on the Sephora website before GDPR rules scuppered our beauty shopping habits. In Sept. 2021, Sephora acquired e-beauty retailer FeelUnique for a whopping £132m, per Retail Gazette, thereby giving new life to the rumours (and our dreams).

So as of Oct. 17 you will be able to get your hands on Sephora UK’s extensive range of exclusive brands including Tarte Cosmetics, Makeup by Mario, Skinfix, and ILIA; luxe beauty buys from Pat McGrath Labs, Fenty Beauty, Rose Inc, as well as the brand’s own Sephora Collection, all without leaving the comfort of your own home.

"We are delighted to bring Sephora to the UK,” chief executive and chair of Sephora, Chris de Lapuente, said in a statement, “responding to Britain’s strong demand for our unique prestige beauty experience. The UK is home to a dynamic beauty and wellbeing market that Sephora will aim to surprise and delight through our trademark know how and creativity.”

If the thought of browsing the store’s endless aisles of fragrance, skincare, haircare, and wellness aisles and going home with Sephora’s signature black and white bags is your idea of retail therapy, you’ll be thrilled to know that the retailer does have plans to launch bricks and mortar stores next year. There’s no exact date as of yet, but the word on the ground is that it’s looking like it will be early next year. Forbes reports that the London flagship store will come first, though no details on a specific location for that are known as of yet, nor are the locations of other UK outposts.

In the meantime, if you’re desperate for an insight into what to expect from the Sephora UK experience, there are also four (yes, four!) Sephora beauty advent calendars dropping on Oct. 17 also, brimming with indulgent beauty treats from Rodial, Neom, Origins, NARS, and more. Christmas really has come early.