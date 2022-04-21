Browns Fashion, London’s historic retailer home to luxury brands such as Off-White, Gucci, and Burberry, announced on Apr. 20 that it will be launching into the beauty market for the first time. Beauty lovers will now be able to get their hands on some of the industry’s most covetable brands across skincare, makeup, fragrance, haircare, as well as male grooming products and accessories.

Stocking big names such as Augustinus Bader, Dr Barbara Sturm, Medik8, Bread, Epara, Chantecaille, Surratt, and Face Halo, the luxury beauty destination has launched online and will arrive at the brand’s London store at Browns East in Shoreditch. The launch comes as Farfetch, its global parent company, has also expanded its beauty portfolio by launching its own beauty destination globally, which will showcase Off-White’s first ever genderless fragrances, as well as sell cult favourites such as Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, and more. Browns will be offering customers the opportunity to shop over 90 brands, and will handpick selected products on account of their conscious, clean, inclusive or innovative credentials, as part of the brand’s long term sustainability plan.

Browns East will also serve as a physical hub, and will be housing the Beauty Pod – a home dedicated to the rotating edit of new of established brands curated by Brown’s very own buying team. Browns Studio will a shopping, treatment, and hang-out destination where shoppers can seek advice from on-hand skincare experts and in-demand makeup artists and nail artists. Beauty lovers can also receive bespoke skincare recommendations for their individual needs.

“We see fashion and beauty as inextricably entwined, and as Browns continues our journey to constantly inspire and excite our customer, adding this category was the natural next step,” says Browns buying director, Ida Petersson. “The beauty space, like fashion, is a category that offers infinite room for playfulness, self-expression, and joy!”

As part of Brown’s ongoing Residency series, beauty brands will play host at the retailer’s various brick and mortar stores in London, offering a sneak peek into their upcoming product launches, innovations, and treatments, which are all bookable online. Sunday Riley, Natura Bisse, and Lanshin are just some of the brands that will be in residence over the next few months.