Serena Williams Looked Like Royalty In A Bodycon Velvet Dress

September has been something of a whirlwind for Serena Williams, who gave fans a final twirl at the 2022 U.S. Open earlier this month. While she is stepping away from the sport that made her a superstar, she has plenty going on, including multiple brands.

Last week alone, Williams sat front row at Michael Kors (serving Barbiecore in a hot pink suit no less), had her own S by Serena NYFW presentation, and hit the catwalk herself when she opened the Vogue World runway show in a shimmering custom Balenciaga cape gown. Then, the tennis legend closed out the week with a regal Instagram post that shows her modeling a fabulous royal blue dress of her own design.

Posing on the steps of the famous Lotte New York Palace Hotel (a Gossip Girl mainstay), the Olympian styled the turtleneck bodycon dress with slinky, high-heel sandals featuring two simple straps. The vibrant dress was covered in a touchable velvet, with ruching down the side for added texture.

In the caption, Williams revealed that fans will be able to shop the exact same style very soon. S by Serena, her self-titled clothing brand, is known for its glamorous dresses and elegant jumpsuits, as well as a price point that hovers at $100 or less. Though she didn’t say when exactly the dress will drop, it will likely be in the next month or so, if they plan to launch it for the fall/winter seasons.

In the meantime, shop these equally-chic styles from the legend herself.

