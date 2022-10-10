I first met Sergio Hudson back in 2019. I was at a fashion industry event that introduced me to his impeccable tailoring up-close and personal. While ooh-ing and aah-ing over the stunning rhinestone suit he designed for Beyoncé, I got to chat with Hudson himself. One thing was even clearer than his very apparent skill: How much he loved making clothes that perfectly fit a woman’s body.

I’ve met a lot of designers, and that passion is not always a given — many still think bodies should hew to their designs, not vice versa. Hudson’s loving attention to fit and careful construction stood out in the best way. Since then, I have watched his fashion shows season after season, falling in love with the aesthetic and his unmistakable, color-saturated looks. When Michelle Obama wore a Sergio Hudson dress for the 2021 inauguration, I celebrated like Hudson was a close personal friend.

So when I heard he was doing a line with Target as part of their latest designer collaboration, I hoped for the same rich color and sharp cuts I’ve been admiring for years. Thankfully, the collection didn’t disappoint.

Though the Sergio Hudson x Target collab marks the first time Hudson has stocked sizes up to 4x, I was happy to see that the designs looked true to Hudson’s aesthetic. (Pet peeve: When designers finally expand their size range and leave out the signature looks they’re known for.) The line is packed with lush colors and dramatic shapes.

Ahead, I tested out four head-to-toe looks — from trousers to dresses to outerwear. As a plus fashion blogger known for my #inthefittingroom try-on series, I know how important detailed fit feedback is for plus-size shoppers. So I’m breaking down my impressions of the collection, item by item.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Tailored Long Overcoat & Strong Shoulder Sweater Midi Dress

Sarah Chiwaya Sarah Chiwaya Sarah Chiwaya

It was incredibly hard to choose what I wanted to try from the Sergio Hudson x Target collection, because I basically wanted everything. But one piece that stood out was the coat. This calf-length overcoat is a near exact dupe of the $2,995 Sergio Hudson coat style made famous by Michelle Obama at the inauguration and the rich purple hue (just like the one he just sent down his SS23 a month ago) immediately caught my eye.

I was skeptical about how good the quality of a full-length, wool-look coat for $70 could be. But the moment I put it on, all my concerns were assuaged. This recycled poly blend feels incredible on, and looks just like some of my most expensive wool coats. I can’t yet speak on the longevity, but I’m optimistic based on the lovely weight of the material.

That thickness also makes the coat very warm, which I learned the hard way while wear-testing it in the strong early-October sun. Paired with the coordinating sweater dress and the matching elbow-length gloves, this a winter-ready look.

The thoughtful size grading for plus-sizes in the collab is apparent, as the proportions worked beautifully for me. All of the items I tried for this review were a 1x and most items fit pretty true to size — I’m typically an 18/20 and usually either a 1X or a 2X in Target’s designer collabs.

The sweater dress fit perfectly in a 1X, with a good amount of stretch. It has a more bodycon silhouette, without clinging too much (I didn’t wear shapewear with any of these looks). The coat is very structured — just as I’d hoped from Hudson — so I’m not surprised that it’s just a smidge on the small side when buttoned up. Even then, it still looked great in a 1X and wasn’t a big deal, since I usually size up to a 2X for more tailored coats.

The faux leather gloves were also a lovely surprise. I’ve had to skip elbow-length gloves before, because they were too tight on my forearms, but these were more roomy. I could even comfortably wear them over the sleeves of the sweater dress. My only quibble is that the fingers were a bit too long on me, but that’s just the plight of the small-handed.

Zebra Print Draped Mini Dress

Sarha Chiwaya Sarah Chiwaya

Bold monochrome looks might be Hudson’s calling card, but his runways are never one note. Recent collections have featured satin, animal prints, and black and white palettes. This dolman sleeve mini dress ticked off all three boxes.

This dress is a curious mix of styles, and one that requires a decision when you get dressed: Work or weekend? The stretch suiting material skirt feels office-appropriate, but the low-low neckline gives it a ‘night out’ vibe. The deep-V had me reaching for my deepest plunge bra and it still peeked through. So if you want to lean into the tailored workwear look, you’ll definitely need to layer. I went in the other direction, styling the dress with platform thigh-high boots.

As to the fit, I felt great in the 1X. The super high-waisted skirt was clearly constructed with curves in mind, fitting both my waist and hips nicely. If you envision wearing this to work, consider sizing up for a slightly less fitted silhouette.

Cropped Blazer & High-Waist Wide Leg Tailored Trousers

Sarah Chiwaya Sarah Chiwaya Sarah Chiwaya

Readers of my plus-size fashion blog know that I love a statement suit, and Sergio Hudson turns out great styles season after season. Obviously, I needed to try the TikTok-famous pink suit and let me just say: This saturated fuchsia set lived up to the hype.

For more tailored pieces like trousers and blazers, I typically size up to a 2X, so I was worried that the 1x in the suit wouldn’t fit me as an 18/20. But Hudson’s curve-concious tailoring came through and the 1X trousers fit both my waist and hips nicely, if a tiny bit snug. If I wanted a more roomy look the 2X would work, but I loved the way the 1X highlighted my figure: Form-fitting, not squeezing. The pant leg was a bit long on my 5’4” frame, but nothing a tailor (or a taller platform) can’t fix.

As someone with a very full bust (I’m an L cup), the cropped blazer trend has simply never worked on me. I’ve tested out a bunch of plus-size cropped blazers, but every one flared awkwardly from the fullest point of my chest. So even though I loved how this blazer looked in the product photos, I didn’t really expect it to work for me. However, I’m happy to say I was pleasantly surprised. Not only does the 1X fit beautifully buttoned up, it also lays the way it should when worn open.

The only piece of this look that was flat-out too small was the one that I wasn’t worried about at all: The knit bralette crop top. Stretch knits usually have more give, but there simply wasn’t enough material on the 1x to cover even my skimpiest plunge bra. If you have a fuller chest, definitely size up in this one.

The Final Verdict

In addition to these pieces, I also tried the Bustier Mini Dress. The curved cut and built-in boning shaped to my body well, but the chest was the deciding factor: Not only were the tailored cups too small, there was spillage on the sides. Though, as I often remind my readers, not every item of clothing can fit every single body (doubly true when it comes to more tailored pieces!), and that’s okay.

All in all, I was very impressed with the fit, style, and quality of the Sergio Hudson Collab. I’ve been shopping Target’s designer collaborations since they first launched over 10 years ago, and I can safely say that this is in the top 5 of all time (right up there with the Christopher John Rogers collab). The price range is an absolute steal for the quality — especially considering the prices of similar items from Hudson’s luxe main collection. For plus size shoppers like me, I’m recommending it even more vehemently, because it offers a rare chance to shop Sergio Hudson in extended sizes (#plussizeplease!).