Sexy Bras & Underwear That Look Expensive But Are Cheap As Hell

By most definitions, underwear is a personal choice. I would never tell anyone how to live and I would especially never tell anyone what underwear they should wear. However, what I will do is show you a bunch of lovely choices endorsed by thousands of other buyers and encourage you to go wild with your shopping cart. Gone are the days when underwear shopping meant you had to wander around a public space and consider prospective purchases on the store floor in front of strangers. Now, you can click and scroll to your heart’s content, and believe, with this list your heart (and booty) will be content. Plus, while these chic bras and underwear look expensive, they’re actually far from it. Everything is available on Amazon for a price that won’t break the bank. Underwear shopping is complicated enough without having to worry about spending exorbitant amounts, right?

So, if you’ve been on the hunt for a wireless yet supportive bralette that’s actually cute, rest assured that this list has plenty. How about cute underwear that fits and feels right? Yep, that’s here too. What about strappy styles, floral patterns, ribbons, gem accents, and sultry styles that promise not to show VPL? You guessed it, they’re all here. So toss those tattered oldies and clear some space in your dresser, because you’re going to want room for your upgrades.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1 A Wireless Bralette With Sensual Lace Details DOBREVA Lace Wireless Longline Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you like your lingerie to be elegant yet effortless, this pull-on and wire-free lace bralette with removable pads just might tickle your fancy. The deep V-shaped neckline along with floral lace makes it feel ultra feminine, but the dual elastic bands in back and adjustable straps keep it comfy, too. Available sizes: X-Small—X-Large

Available colors: 9

2 A Set Of Comfy Thongs For Every Day Of The Week FINETOO Cotton Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you love having a drawer full of thongs to choose from, this one’s for you. This set of seven seven thongs is made of 95% cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch, and offers three to seven different colors for variety. They have a subtle V shape, and buyers especially raved about their coverage and comfort. Available sizes: Small—X-Large

Available colors: 6

3 The Sports Bra That’s Equal Parts Form & Function YIANNA Sports Bras Amazon $19 See On Amazon It’s true; a sports bra can be super cute. With full coverage in the front plus woven straps in the back (there are two designs to choose from), the medium support and stylish shape of this little number is at home in the gym and on the town. It also has removable pads, and boasts moisture-wicking material to help you through the hardest workouts. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 9

4 This Triangle Bralette From Much-Loved Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Carousel Triangle Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon With wireless elastic support, triangular cups, and a hook-and-eye closure, this Calvin Klein bralette is equal parts comfortable and classic. The adjustable thin straps are easy to hide under tank tops or other slim sleeves, and it’s machine washable, so you don’t have to fuss with lingerie bags or the delicate cycle (unless you want to play it extra safe). Available sizes: X-Small—X-Large

Available colors: 8

5 A Classic, Comfy Bra That’s Tag-Free & Wireless Hanes Comfy Support Wirefree Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Supportive and wire-free? Be still, my heart. From undie stalwart Hanes, this comfy bra has four-way stretch and straps that convert from classic to criss-cross in seconds, so you can wear it under tons of tops or dresses without it showing. It’s also tag-free, unpadded, and features hook and eye closure. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 6

6 These Come-Hither Panties With V-Back, Ribbon, & Lace Sofishie V-Back Criss Cross Panties Amazon $15 See On Amazon These v-shaped panties are angled in both the front and the back, with lace material and corset-like, criss-crossed ribbon at the booty, so be warned that you might feel like part of Bridgerton after-hours when you wear them. Of the 16 styles available, there’s a mix of rich jewel tones, two-tone options, prints, and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small—X-Large

Available colors: 16

7 A Sophisticated Bralette With Plunging Neckline & Wide Straps YIANNA Lace Bralette Amazon $18 See On Amazon No more droopy or dangling straps with this deep-V bralette with ultra plunging neckline. The wide elastic straps stay secure on shoulders, and the pullover, wire-free shape moves with you. The back is sheer lace, while the front offers just the right amount of coverage. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 4

8 A Trio Of Sports Bras With Crossover Backs & Colorful Choices Sykooria Strappy Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Why settle for one when you can get three sports bras for such a great price? This strappy and versatile choice works great on its own, layered under your favorite workout shirt, or as a comfortable lounge bra. And if three bras is a tall order for you, you can get a single or pair if you prefer. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 25

9 This Padded Sports Bra That Offers Shape & Support icyzone Padded Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Have you been on the hunt for a strappy sports bra that comes in a variety of colors and a number of stylish patterns? Look no further than this fan favorite. It’s made with a stretchy and breathable nylon/spandex blend, and there are removable pads to help keep its shape. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 30

10 A Sensual & Sophisticated Balconette With Stretchy Mesh Wingslove Lace Balconette Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon By design, a balconette bra has less coverage than styles like demi cups, so if you’re looking for something to wear under low or plunging necklines, your search stops here. In addition to the shape of the bra, the cups are also unlined and made with a delicate mesh that’s soft and supportive. Available sizes: 30B—38DD

Available colors: 8

11 The Sheer Hipster Panties That Look & Feel Good LEVAO Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you like your lacy undies to be cute and also comfy, you’re in luck. These sheer hipster panties have a cheeky, stylish shape and a cute center bow, and they come in multiple colors. They promise to be lightweight and breathable, too, offering full coverage (but with sheer fabric) in the back. They come in sets of three, four, or six. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 8

12 This Ultra Soft, Stretchy Bralette With Racerback JENNY JEN Katie Triangle Cup Floral Lace Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon This lacy racerback bra has an elegant floral pattern throughout, and delicate, thin straps that are adjustable. It’s wirefree and stretchy, so it moves with you. Plus, according to reviewers, it’s super comfortable too. The pullover style means there are no hooks to press into your back, either. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 8

13 An Updated Version Of CK’s Classic Triangle Bralette Calvin Klein Cotton Unlined Triangle Crossback Bralette Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you don’t already have your favorite designer’s name emblazoned on your bra straps, now’s your chance to remedy that. This Calvin Klein triangle bra with logos printed on the straps and brand is a new way to show support for CK (pun intended). It’s made of cozy cotton, and the straps can be worn classic or criss-cross. Available sizes: X-Small—X-Large

Available colors: 5

14 A Soft, Cotton Bralette With Peekaboo Trim Mae Supersoft Modal Cotton with Lace Bralette Amazon $16 See On Amazon The gorgeous, sky blue color of this cotton and lace bralette will lift your mood (among other things) on even the cloudiest days. It offers adjustable straps that can be worn classic-style or as a crossback, plus there are sheer edges on the front side and band for extra charm and breathability. Available size: X-Large

Available colors: 1

15 This Fan-Favorite Push-Up Bra With Delicate Jewel Embellishment Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Push-up Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you like a bit of subtle bling in your bras, this underwire push-up might be for you. A tiny bow and small jewel add extra detail front and center, but that’s not the only charming thing about it — there’s also bright color options, all-over lace material, and peekaboo straps at the back fastener. Over 6,000 fans rate this five stars. Available sizes: 32A—42DD

Available colors: 14

16 A Lace V-Neck Bralette With A Racerback Cut JENNY JEN Lace Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon This lace racerback bralette gives you a low v-neck like many other options, but this one is special because it has a sporty-yet-lacy back that you can incorporate into your outfit or cover as you see fit. Plus, it’s available in colors that aren’t so common in lingerie, like jade green and orange-gold. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 10

17 This Cheeky, Pretty Boyshort With A Luxe Look Maidenform Casual Cheeky Boyshort Amazon $10 See On Amazon Be warned, at such a fair price and with more than 30 colors to choose from, you’ll be tempted to snag a pair of these cheeky boyshorts for every day of the month (plus holidays!). Not only are they cute and comfy, the lace is made to lay close to your skin so you can avoid the dreaded VPL. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 32

18 A Versatile, Convertible Bralette In Multiple Patterns & Prints Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Convertible Wireless Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon Need a classic v-neck bralette? Check. What about crossback? Also check. Okay, but what about halter? Yep, check. This convertible wireless bralette provides you with options, and comes in all sorts of fit-complementing solids and patterns — including florals, animal prints, and more. Unlike a number of similar styles, you can buy it in your bra size instead of shirt size. Available sizes: 34A—40D

Available colors: 20

19 A Supportive, Demi-Cup Underwire You’ll Want To Wear All The Time Smart & Sexy Sheer Mesh Demi Underwire Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon The cups of this demi underwire bra are made with two layers of sheer mesh for a smooth and sensual look that feels effortless. It comes in bright and jewel tones, and features adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure that will keep you feeling secure. Reviewers positively rave about the fit and support. Available sizes: 32C—42DD

Available colors: 9

20 This Set Of Chic, Padded Bralettes That Provide Shape & Style selizo Padded Bralettes (6 pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don’t settle for one lacy, padded bralette when you can have a set of lacy, padded bralettes that come in six unique colors. They have two thin straps on each shoulder for a unique look, plus removable pads for extra support and shaping. With a pullover closure, they’re both practical and pretty. Available sizes: Small/Medium—Large/X-Large

Available colors: 2

21 These Sumptuous Panties That Are Business In The Front, Party In The Back Sofishie Cage Back Panties Amazon $10 See On Amazon From the front, these cage back panties look like a regular pair of lace bikini briefs, but from the back, they’re anything but(t). The strappy lace and bow detailing gives them a totally unique and sensual shape, and the best part? They’re actually comfortable to wear, according to happy buyers. Available sizes: Small—X-Large

Available colors: 4

22 A Pair Of Lacy Skivvies With Striking, Strappy Details Sofishie Strappy Lace Panties Amazon $10 See On Amazon The eye-catching crossover design, bow accent, and bright colors of these strappy panties make them a favorite of buyers, with many raving about their comfort and cuteness. As one reviewer called it, they’re a “new go-to under dresses because comfortable plus sassy is a big win.” Available sizes: Small—X-Large

Available colors: 7

23 A Lined CK Bralette That’s Comfy & Casual Calvin Klein Motive Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette Amazon $14 See On Amazon The Calvin Klein label knows a thing or two about bralettes, and this lined racerback number doesn’t disappoint. The thin straps are subtle under tops and dresses, and removable cups are included for shaping and comfort. It’s made of stretchy cotton, and is machine washable to boot. Available sizes: X-Small—X-Large

Available colors: 14

24 A Set Of Seamless Thongs In A Variety Of Prints & Patterns VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you don’t like panty lines (who does?) or wearing the same style twice in a row, then this pack of seamless thongs could be your new favorite. The material, a nylon and elastic fiber, promises to be breathable and stretchy, with buyers comparing them to well-known, much pricier thongs in their glowing reviews. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 8

25 This Wireless Bra For Smooth Lines & Contouring Warner's Easy Does It No Dig Wire-Free Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon A wireless bra that’s stretchy and sleek? Yes, please. The sizing chart of this Warner’s bra ditches the traditional cups and goes with an easy-breezy method to simplify and streamline shopping. Plus, the wide straps and simple silhouette manage to feel both classic and contemporary. Available sizes: X-Small—3XX-Large

Available colors: 18

26 These Sheer & Stretchy, Colorful Boyshorts Wemoven Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon The soft and stretchable material of these bright boyshorts is super comfortable, according to rave reviews from happy buyers. You’ll feel great in them, and not just because of their shape, but because they’re a steal of a buy, too. Each set contains six unique colors. Available sizes: X-Small—4X-Plus

Available colors: 2

27 These Classic Bikini Briefs Made From Bamboo Viscose KNITLORD Lace Trim Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon At first glance, it may feel like you’ve seen these lace bikinis before. But take a closer look and you’ll appreciate that they’re made with bamboo viscose (which is soft and breathable), and they have bow and lace detailing, too. Plus, the sets come in both solid colors and animal prints (in cotton lace). Available sizes: Small—X-Large

Available colors: 2

28 A Barely There G-String That Disappears Under Clothes Yandy Plus Size Low Waist Floral Lace G-String Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sultry and sweet, this low rise g-string sits right at the hips. The front side has delicate lace detailing, and the slim string waistband leads to a thong back, so you’ll be completely free from panty lines and bunched fabric. Buyers raved about their comfort and appearance, so you’ll feel great — in more ways than one — while wearing them. Available sizes: 1X/2X—3X/4X

Available colors: 7

29 This Racerback Pullover Bra With Wide Lace Straps YIANNA Floral Lace Padded Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon On their own, floral lace, wide straps, soft removable padding, and a racerback cut aren’t uncommon for lingerie, but all together? That’s a rare find. This lacy racerback pullover bra has some of my favorite features all in one elegant piece, yet the price is super reasonable. Just be sure to double-check the size chart since the straps don’t adjust. Available sizes: Small—X-Large

Available colors: 5