Shay Mitchell? Serving looks? Never a surprise. This model, actor, businesswoman, and TV host has been serving up summer fashion inspiration in her new Max series, Thirst With Shay Mitchell. On the four-episode show, she takes viewers on a cocktail tour across Peru, Colombia, Argentina, and Brazil. And while the drinks are the focus, Mitchell’s impeccable wardrobe also deserves a standing ovation.

She shares her fashion choices on Instagram, and she loves to switch up her look, whether it’s via her hair or outfit. Max’s social media platforms also offers glimpses into the show’s vibrant aesthetic, which is often embodied by Mitchell’s clothing and add-ons.

In one photo, the Pretty Little Lies actor rocks a chic cut-out dress while holding a snack from a street vendor in Colombia.

Shay’s Perfect Summer LBD

The versatility of the black dress makes it perfect for day or night, with a plunging neckline, side cut-outs, and a tie in the front. It’s equal parts trendy and flattering.

Shay’s Flowy Maxi Dress

Cut-out dresses are a theme on her Instagram page. In another photo, she pairs a long, flowing white dress with beige sandals and dark sunglasses. Her high ponytail adds a touch of polished playfulness.

So far, the show has released two episodes, so there are ample adventures — sartorial and otherwise — on the horizon.