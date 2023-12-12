As 2023 starts to wind down, there’s no better time to take a moment to appreciate some of the year’s most notable celebrity hair transformations and start gathering inspiration for the upcoming year. Some of the recent standouts: Beyoncé’s chantilly blonde debut, Rihanna’s warm honey blonde moment, Kate Middleton’s dark brunette refresh, and Kim Kardashian’s new caramel-colored strands.

Shay Mitchell, who just debuted a new “cowgirl copper” hair color on Instagram, is the latest celebrity to end the year with a bang — and her monochromatic “cinnamon spice girl” makeup and matching red-head moment is immediately going on my 2024 mood board.

Shay Co-Signs “Cowgirl Copper”

Straying from her signature raven black hair color, Mitchell debuted a fresh deep copper shade on Dec. 12.

With other A-listers like Emily Ratajkowski and Lily James most recently experimenting with the buzzy hair trend, the Dollface actor and Béis founder has formally cemented the rising hair color as one to watch in the new year.

Dimitris Giannetos, the celebrity hairstylist who was responsible for Megan Fox’s headline-making red velvet bob haircut, is to thank for the vivid color and bouncy, ’90s-inspired blowout.

As for her monochromatic, warm-toned makeup look, Ash K. Holm, a glam guru who frequently works with stars such as Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, is the artist behind the look.

The “Cowgirl Copper” Craze

ICYWW: “cowgirl copper” is essentially a playful way of describing dark copper hair colors with lived-in dimension. As seen on countless stars, hair pros have previously told Bustle that the color is set to take over the chilly winter months.

Craving a vibe-shifting refresh? Shades of red are notoriously high-maintenance, so make sure to read up on some tips if you’re considering switching to the copper life.

Seeing Red For 2024

Aside from deep shades of copper, vibrant red colors have left their mark in 2023 and are sure to continue strong in 2024.

Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Julia Fox are only a few notable faces who have firmly entered their red hair era this year.