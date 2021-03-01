All The Sheer Dresses From The Golden Globes Red Carpet

No red carpet — even if it’s a virtual one — is complete without at least a handful of barely-there, see-through ensembles. Who amongst us can forget J.Lo’s iconic green Versace moment at the 2000 Grammys? Or that time Rihanna stopped the world with her naked dress drenched in thousands of Swarovski crystals? Celebrities always love to play with optical illusions, and that was definitely the case with the sheer dresses at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday evening.

Even with most of this year’s nominees hanging out in the comfort of their homes or in smaller private parties, they still managed to get some jaws on the floor with certain sartorial choices. Sheer looks were just about everywhere at this year’s Globes, from Shira Haas' strapless, sheer overlay gown to Andra Day's crochet-inspired bodice. One outfit that really got fashion Twitter talking was Gal Gadot's short white trapeze-shaped gown, which featured a striking silhouette and bold sheer sleeves. It was a slightly unexpected style move for the Wonder Woman actor, who often sports more fitted, boldly-hued gowns on the red carpet.

If you had a hard time keeping track of all the sheer fabrics, funky cutouts, plunging necklines, and other daring sartorial elements, look no further. Ahead, you’ll find every head-turning sheer look that people will be obsessing over all awards season long.

1 Andra Day Myrium Santos Andra Day's crochet-inspired bodice by Chanel was a different take on the sheer dress trend, but was incredibly chic.

2 Shira Haas Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shira Haas' strapless black gown featured a sheer overlay forming a floor-length skirt.

3 Gillian Anderson Andreas Ortner Gillian Anderson wore an olive-gold gown that featured a subtle, semi-sheer skirt and a halter neck.

4 Gal Gadot NBC Gal Gadot opted for a white halter-style gown with sheer overlay sleeves.

5 Tiffany Haddish Rich Polk/NBC Tiffany Haddish's embellished strapless gown featured a glittering, sheer skirt.