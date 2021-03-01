The 2021 Golden Globes red carpet delivered some major style moments, from Margot Robbie’s black and white dress to Zuri Hall’s red-hot crop top ensemble that got everyone talking. The reaction to Emma Corrin’s khaki suit with white sneakers was particularly noteworthy, with social media buzzing about how she was able to pull off such a bold sartorial choice. But that's just the beginning.

For this year’s Globes, many fashion insiders predicted a quirky mix of high and low. On the one hand, everyone has been cooped up indoors for a year, so people are largely ready to get dressed up for literally any occasion. On the other hand, the awards took place virtually without the traditional red carpet trappings or huge crowds, so others are perfectly fine with keeping their fashion casual and relaxed.

Kinda-glam-but-kinda-chill pretty much sums up this year’s roster of Globes ensembles, as many celebs attempted to strike that balance between crafting memorable looks and staying lowkey.

Spring was certainly on everyone’s mind, with eye-catching, vibrant hues — from scarlet to aquamarine — stealing the show. Pattern and texture were other elements that delivered some playful experimentation, whether it was Corrin’s casual suit or Elle Fanning’s silky mermaid-esque look.

While there was no shortage of striking shades, a few celebs opted for classic, can’t-go-wrong black and white, including Margot Robbie and Josh O’Connor. Their looks were decidedly minimal and understated, once again proving that less really is sometimes more.

Ahead, check out all of the Golden Globes style moments that you’ll definitely want to copy, especially as the weather warms up and everyone can (hopefully!) start to go outside.

Elle Fanning 2021 HFPA Presents: Golden Globes Countdown Live/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elle Fanning's dress is what one of the Bridgerton girls would wear if they were going casual: a little black number with a sweetheart neckline and puffy sleeves.

Laverne Cox Laverne Cox channeled a superhero in a red gown with cape sleeves.

Sofia Carson 2021 HFPA Presents: Golden Globes Countdown Live/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sofia brought the drama with a voluminous neckline that's perfect for video calls. Her one-shoulder gown boasted an oversize bow on the sleeve that cascaded down the back of her dress.

Zuri Hall 2021 HFPA Presents: Golden Globes Countdown Live/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zuri took the mic at the Golden Globes wearing a red crop top and skirt set that had fans dreaming of warmer temperatures.