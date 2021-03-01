Celebrity Style
All The 2021 Golden Globes Looks You’ll Want To Copy Stat
From Laverne Cox to Sofia Carson.
The 2021 Golden Globes red carpet delivered some major style moments, from Margot Robbie’s black and white dress to Zuri Hall’s red-hot crop top ensemble that got everyone talking. The reaction to Emma Corrin’s khaki suit with white sneakers was particularly noteworthy, with social media buzzing about how she was able to pull off such a bold sartorial choice. But that's just the beginning.
For this year’s Globes, many fashion insiders predicted a quirky mix of high and low. On the one hand, everyone has been cooped up indoors for a year, so people are largely ready to get dressed up for literally any occasion. On the other hand, the awards took place virtually without the traditional red carpet trappings or huge crowds, so others are perfectly fine with keeping their fashion casual and relaxed.
Kinda-glam-but-kinda-chill pretty much sums up this year’s roster of Globes ensembles, as many celebs attempted to strike that balance between crafting memorable looks and staying lowkey.
Spring was certainly on everyone’s mind, with eye-catching, vibrant hues — from scarlet to aquamarine — stealing the show. Pattern and texture were other elements that delivered some playful experimentation, whether it was Corrin’s casual suit or Elle Fanning’s silky mermaid-esque look.
While there was no shortage of striking shades, a few celebs opted for classic, can’t-go-wrong black and white, including Margot Robbie and Josh O’Connor. Their looks were decidedly minimal and understated, once again proving that less really is sometimes more.
Ahead, check out all of the Golden Globes style moments that you’ll definitely want to copy, especially as the weather warms up and everyone can (hopefully!) start to go outside.