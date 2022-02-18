Rihanna’s pregnancy style has been on-point. Since news broke that the singer and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting, she’s been spotted in vintage Chanel, tons of sparkle, even an old favorite YSL heart-shaped coat. Basically, she’s turning everything you know about maternity style on its head. Including in one of her most recent looks.

The singer/designer/icon was recently spotted in sheer, blue, silk button-down shirt that she wore partially open, layered over a lace bra. She paired the top with a pair of slouchy black jeans and threw a bomber jacket over it.

Just as celebs did in the ’90s, Rihanna — and this outfit — remind the world how great a sheer top is for the times you want to show off what’s underneath without actually going topless. Be it white, black, or a bright tone of blue like Rih, a sheer top is that sexy, head-turning wardrobe essential that you can style with everything, from daytime denim to after-hours midi skirts. They’re the perfect way to add a little bit of edge without baring it all.

Ahead, shop everything from sheer tees to button-down tops; tanks, and pullovers that will help you channel your inner Rihanna. Because, maternity style or not, everyone wants a little piece of the performer’s killer wardrobe.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Subtle Sleeves Sheer Long-Sleeve Top Theory $295 View product For a chic, borrowed-from-the-boys look, consider a tuxedo-style top. The sheer sleeve offers a sexy — yet subtle — detail.

Sporty & Striped Sportmax Tempra Top Sportmax $180 $108 View product Keep it understated and sporty with a sheer, long-sleeved tee. This would look so cute under a blazer or denim jacket.

Totally Sheer Black Ribbed Intime Henley Top Kiki de Montparnasse $185 View product If you’re feeling extra bold, consider truly throwing it back to the early-aughts with a totally sheer, knit henley top.

Buttoned Up Navy Silk Sheer 4-Bar Cardigan Thom Browne $1,190 $524 View product There’s nothing better than hitting two trends at once. Slip into this sheer cardigan with white stripe detail if you’re looking for a statement-making splurge piece.

Fun & Feminine Fabian Top dRA $128 $64 View product Go for a bit of feminine flair with a slight ruffled shoulder on a perfect swiss-dot top. This would look so cute tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Pretty Pattern Sheer Long Sleeve Blouse Lavender Brown $158 View product If you want to just dip your toe into the sheer top trend, consider one with only a sheer chest and sleeves as opposed to the entire shirt. This one, with a slightly puffed shoulder, is a perfect place to start.