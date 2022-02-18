Celebrity Style
This Sheer Top Is Rihanna's Most Wearable Pregnancy Look Yet
Here’s how to add one to your wardrobe this spring.
Rihanna’s pregnancy style has been on-point. Since news broke that the singer and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting, she’s been spotted in vintage Chanel, tons of sparkle, even an old favorite YSL heart-shaped coat. Basically, she’s turning everything you know about maternity style on its head. Including in one of her most recent looks.
The singer/designer/icon was recently spotted in sheer, blue, silk button-down shirt that she wore partially open, layered over a lace bra. She paired the top with a pair of slouchy black jeans and threw a bomber jacket over it.
Just as celebs did in the ’90s, Rihanna — and this outfit — remind the world how great a sheer top is for the times you want to show off what’s underneath without actually going topless. Be it white, black, or a bright tone of blue like Rih, a sheer top is that sexy, head-turning wardrobe essential that you can style with everything, from daytime denim to after-hours midi skirts. They’re the perfect way to add a little bit of edge without baring it all.
Ahead, shop everything from sheer tees to button-down tops; tanks, and pullovers that will help you channel your inner Rihanna. Because, maternity style or not, everyone wants a little piece of the performer’s killer wardrobe.
