Since joining the royal family, Meghan Markle has become a major style icon — so when she stepped out wearing a pair of black pointed-toe flats from Rothy’s, it’s no surprise the brand become a viral sensation. And while the expression “quality over quantity” is certainly true, not everyone can afford to drop $145 on a pair of flats. Luckily, you don’t have to. There are plenty of shoes like Rothy’s that boast similar styles, constructions, and comfort as the cult-favorite brand, but at a fraction of the cost — and you can grab them all on Amazon.

Why is the Duchess of Sussex (and millions more shoppers) a Rothy’s fan? For starters, Rothy’s shoes are famously comfortable and durable thanks to their unique, eco-friendly knit fabric, manufactured with recycled plastic water bottles, which is lightweight and flexible but doesn’t lose its shape. Plus, their cushiony insoles are made from algae-based foam, and the outsoles are made from sturdy renewable rubber. Apart from their commitment to sustainability, Rothy’s shoes are also notable for being machine-washable.

While not every shoe featured on this list are as eco-friendly as Rothy’s (although a few are), they do share some of the brand’s other signature features like stretchy knit uppers, flexible rubber soles, classic silhouettes, and machine-washability. And I’ve made sure to include alternatives to four of the brand’s best-selling styles — The Point, The Flat, The Driver, and The Sneaker — so there’s something for everyone on this list.

Whether you’re looking for office-appropriate flats or a pair of polished slip-on sneakers, this list rounds up seven of the best shoes like Rothy’s, starting at just $27.

1 These Budget-Friendly Rothy’s Look-Alikes That You Can Fold In Half HEAWISH Pointed Mesh Ballet Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon Upon first glance, these color-block flats could easily be mistaken for a pair Rothy’s The Point flats, until you take a closer look at the budget-friendly price tag. These shoes are made from a mesh fabric that, while not made from recycled materials, is plenty lightweight and durable. The inside is lined and has a lightly padded insole for all-day comfort. Another cool feature? They have flexible outsoles that allow you to fold them in half, so they’re great for travel or commuting. Helpful Amazon Review: “This may be my most favorite Amazon purchase EVER! These shoes are so comfortable and stylish, I cannot believe how little I paid for them! I hope they make these forever because I will probably buy any style they put out! Someone at work asked me if they were Rothy's and I said "nope, but more comfortable and WAY more affordable"' Grab these, you won't be sorry!” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5 —11 Machine washable: Y | Recycled materials: N | Cushioned insoles: Y

2 These Loafers That Are A Great Alternative To Rothy’s The Driver VIVAIA Sierra Washable Square-Toe Loafers Amazon $90 See On Amazon If you’ve been eyeing Rothy’s driving loafers but aren’t in the mood to splurge, look no further than these square-toe loafers from VIVAIA. Like Rothy’s, this brand also focuses on sustainability and uses eco-friendly materials. The knit uppers are made from recycled plastic water bottles, and the cushiony insoles are made from natural latex that wicks away moisture and odor, and offers arch support. The sturdy outsoles are made from carbon-free rubber. The brand has plenty more shoes like Rothy’s on offer, too — you can find more styles on their Amazon homepage. Helpful Amazon Review: “I bought these for the looks and was surprised by the comfort [...] I just love them. They look great with jeans or work slacks. They are so comfortable I forget they are on! Size up if your feet are not narrow!!” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 —11 Machine washable: Y | Recycled materials: Y | Cushioned insoles: Y

3 A Pair Of Pointed-Toe Flats That Come In 37 Colors Frank Mully Pointed Toe Knit Ballet Flat Amazon $44 See On Amazon With over 1,000 five-star reviews, these pointed-toe ballet flats are another highly-rated The Point look-alike. They’ll keep your feet dry and comfy, thanks to a knitted upper that wicks away moisture and tiny perforations that allow your feet to breathe. Like Rothy’s, the insoles are cushioned for comfortable all-day wear, while the outsoles are made from flexible and durable rubber. These flats can be cleaned by lightly scrubbing away stains with a gentle foam cleanser and cloth. Helpful Amazon Review: “I can't justify the price of Rothy's. I've wanted a pair forever but I'm REALLY hard on shoes. Also, I have issues with my feet so I typically only buy shoes with memory foam. THESE. ARE. SO. COMFY. I wear a 7 and they are true to size. The knit material is incredible and they have a cushioned insole and they are very flexible. They also come with an extra set of insoles! I ordered the brown and as soon as I wore them the next morning, I bought another pair in Gray.” Available colors: 37

Available sizes: 5 —11 Machine washable: N | Recycled materials: N | Cushioned insoles: Y

4 This Fan-Favorite Knit Ballet Flat Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flat Amazon $50 See On Amazon Skechers are known for their extreme comfort, and these ballet flats are no exception. And with their gently pointed toe (reminiscent of Rothy’s The Flat) and scalloped trim, they’re chicer than what you may expect from the brand. Rubber outsoles provide traction, while Skechers’ signature air-cooled memory foam insoles offer both comfort and breathability. With over 4,500 perfect ratings on Amazon, they’re a total fan-favorite. Helpful Amazon Review: “I own a pair of Rothy's and love them but just cannot get passed the price. I purchased these in an attempt to get a similar look but a more reasonable price. I first got them in "red" and then ordered a second pair in the black color. The red is more of a rusty/persimmon color, which I love. They have a memory foam sole so it provides nice arch support and general comfort. I felt like I was wearing slippers. I found them to be true to size without stretching too much.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (also available in wide) Machine washable: Y | Recycled materials: N | Cushioned insoles: Y

5 A Pair Of Slip-On Sneakers That Are A Cross Between Two Rothy’s Classics konhill Breathable Mesh Slip-on Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon These knit sneakers are reminiscent of The Sneaker, since they’re slip-ons, but their slightly higher ankle height also brings to mind The Chelsea style. They feature knitted mesh uppers that allow for ventilation, and they’re stitched for durability. Plus, their shock-absorbing cushioning keeps your feet supported on long walks, while the bendy rubber outsoles offer comfort and flexibility similar to Rothy’s. A pull tab in back makes for easy on-off. Helpful Amazon Review: “This shoe is WONDERFUL! It's among the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn. These shoes are the closest things to going barefoot... while walking on clouds! I have lots of feet issues, including large bunions and hammertoes, so finding any shoes that aren't painful is almost a miracle! I walked several miles last weekend, in total comfort - amazing! The shoe fits like a glove, is extremely lightweight and the design is sleek and attractive.” Available colors: 31

Available sizes: 5 — 13 Machine washable: Y | Recycled materials: N | Cushioned insoles: Y

6 These Loafer-Inspired Knit Flats With Memory Foam Insoles Skechers Knit Loafer Flat Amazon $55 See On Amazon If you’re not into the traditional silhouette of a ballet flat, these loafer-inspired flats from Skechers might be what you’re looking for. The uppers are made from a knit fabric that stretches for a perfect fit, and the rounded toe harkens to Rothy’s The Flat. Also like Rothy’s, they have flexible rubber outsoles that provide adequate traction. Plus, they’re outfitted with Skechers’ unique cooling memory foam insoles that are comfortable, breathable, and help prevent sweaty soles. Helpful Amazon Review: “Shoes are really cute and very comfortable I’m on my feet all day and have no discomfort or pain anywhere I wear a seven sometimes 7 1/2 I ordered these in a seven and they fit perfectly. Got a lot of compliments.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11 (also available in wide) Machine washable: Y | Recycled materials: N | Cushioned insoles: Y