Sorry, Chef. The Bear’s third season entranced audiences with its high-stress kitchen drama, star-studded guest cameos, and, well, Jeremy Allen White. But no one stole the show quite like Sydney Adamu — particularly, her bandanas.

Throughout 10 episodes, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) proved the power of a good accessory. Anyone who’s ever had to wear a uniform knows how difficult it is to assert one’s style in a homogenous outfit, like her boxy chef’s look. But Sydney’s moods and interests came through loud and clear thanks to her maximalist, printed bandanas — from whimsical mushrooms, to astrology-inspired.

Apparently, Sydney’s accessorizing wasn’t just a matter of being well-dressed; It was also her way of finding control amid a hyper-stressful, dysfunctional environment.

In a 2022 interview with Vulture, costume designer Courtney Wheeler said, “The choice of picking out a bandana for the day is what makes Sydney feel good because she constantly feels at the mercy of the world.” She shared that she preselected three to four styles to film, but it was ultimately up to Edebiri to choose what she felt matched the scene.

Ahead, six of Sydney’s best scarves and where to shop them. Rock these styles anytime — no dysfunctional kitchen necessary.

Sydney’s Seafood-Inspired Scarf

FX

Sydney may have been a chef at Beef, but her bandanas have long been pro-fish. In Season 1, for example, Sydney wore one covered in various trout. In the fifth episode of Season 3, she harkened to the underwater creatures again in a scarf covered in fishing hooks. The item is from The Printed Image, a Sydney go-to, and retails for $9.

Her Grocerycore Mushrooms

FX

With Sydney’s enviable bandana selection, she rarely ever has to repeat a style. There is one, however, that she’s been wearing since Season 1: a bright red square covered in mushrooms. Her affinity for the fungi-inspired option tracks — she is a chef, after all.

Sydney brought back the scarlet style from One Ear Brand in the latest season’s first episode. Preorder it in your color of choice for $64.

The Allover Florals

FX

While Sydney often prefers more whimsical patterns, the sous-chef donned went for a floral design in Episode 4. Created by Kapital, the multi-colored bandana is designed and milled in Japan. Unfortunately, Sydney’s exact colorway is sold out, but the light blue iteration is still available for $45.

A Museum-Worthy Pattern

FX

The Bear’s kitchen practically turned into a runway in Episode 3 when Sydney wore not one, but three different bandanas. One, in particular, was especially artsy.

A $50 style by ELOI, the teal headpiece titled “Narcissus” was covered in several faces with oversized features. A food virtuoso rocking an artsy banada? Yes, chef.

Black & White

FX

Would you believe Sydney’s black-and-white checkered bandana was actually one of her more muted styles? Her $75 World of Crow checkered piece also made its debut in Episode 3.

Astrology-Inspired

FX

Though it’s unclear just how much Sydney leans into astrology, she’s definitely a fan of the stars. Sydney’s third handkerchief in Episode 3 was a black pocket square covered in zodiac signs and their corresponding constellations. Like the fish hook option, this, too, is from Printed Image and retails for $9.