In ‘90s and ‘00s, skorts were everything: You could achieve the look of wearing a skirt while having the comfort and security of wearing a pair of shorts. If you’ve been longing for the ease and functionality of this genius sartorial trick, worry not: Like most Y2K-era trends, shorts that look like skirts have made their way back into the fashion world.

First thing’s first: There is, in fact, a difference between “shorts that look like skirts” and “skorts,” albeit a small one. Shorts that look like skirts have features like wide, flowy hems, tiers, or ruffles that create the illusion of a skirt. Skorts can either be skirts with built-in shorts, or the “skirt in the front, shorts in the back” design you likely recall from childhood (though the versions below are all grown up). You’ll find both styles on this list.

If you’re looking for a pair of skirt-inspired shorts to work out in, you’ll want one with activewear features, like a tennis skirt with built-in shorts and pockets to stash your phone, or TikTok’s trendy butterfly shorts made from sweat-wicking, lightweight materials. For everyday (or night) wear, opt for trouser-inspired pleated shorts with ultra-wide legs that can read skirt-like, or a dressy micro skort with a sultry slit.

Whether you’re looking for something to wear on the court or out for a run, or you want an easy-to-style piece for brunch or cocktails, this list has you covered. Keep reading for some cute, trendy shorts that look like skirts.

1 These Butterfly Shorts That Are All Over TikTok luogongzi Flowy Running Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon Search “butterfly shorts” on TikTok, and you’ll find so many creators raving about how cute and comfy these shorts are for workouts and lounging; and with nearly 10,000 five-star reviews, Amazon reviewers agree. Featuring super-short, flowy pleated legs that create a skirt-like effect, and slits on either side reveal a pair of built-in shorts for added coverage (complete with a pocket for your phone), this stretchy pair boasts a total crowd-pleasing design. A smocked drawstring waistband finishes off the look that has shoppers calling them the “best shorts ever.” Helpful review: “I was so excited for these shorts to come in since i’ve seen them all over tiktok and only heard the best reviews. When I got them in the mail today and put them on I Immediately got it in two other colors. They are so soft and amazing for just about anything.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 28 | Material: 87% Spandex, 13% Nylon

2 These Lightweight Shorts For A Free People Alternative BMJL Flowy Shorts With Pockets Amazon $21 See On Amazon Several reviewers on Amazon agree that these high-waisted shorts are a more wallet-friendly alternative to the popular Get Your Flirt On Shorts from Free People’s FP Movement line, and it’s easy to see why. With their smocked waistband, crisp, quick-dry material, and flowy, skirt-inspired leg openings — adorned with ruffle pockets on either side — this pair hits all the right notes of the original. Plus, they have built-in panties for extra coverage. Helpful review: “These are the perfect [alternative] for the free people shorts and I like the fabric so much better!! I went up a size and they fit perfect!” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 11 | Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Spandex

3 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Shorts That Could Pass For A Skirt STRETCH IS COMFORT Flowy Skort Amazon $24 See On Amazon These swingy jersey shorts with four-way stretch have a silky-soft feel that makes them perfect for lounging or running errands. Apart from being super comfy, the wide-leg cut of these shorts gives it the look of a flowy skirt, and they have handy pockets on either side. The no-slip elastic waistband can be worn higher or lower on the hips, depending on your personal preference. Helpful review: “I have been looking for something just like these for a long time and I'm in love! Perfect for hot weather while still being stylish and comfortable especially for plus size (I sized up for a skirt-ier look). And it has pockets!” Sizes: Small — 5X | Colors: 10 | Material: 96% Rayon, 4% Spandex

4 An Athletic Skort With A Sleek & Simple Silhouette Ekouaer Athletic Skort Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you play tennis or golf (or none of the above), you won’t be disappointed with this athletic skort that comes in tons of fun patterns and bold colors. It’s made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabric to help keep you cool and dry while you break a sweat, and it has built-in shorts with a handy phone pocket as well as a cable hole to string your headphones through. It hits around the mid-thigh, making this one of the longer options on this list; and the streamlined silhouette is simple and sleek enough to wear even when you’re not working out. Helpful review: “I love the fit & feel of this skirt! The little under-shorts are super comfy & provide security that no matter how I'm sitting or which way the wind blows.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 29 | Material: 100% Polyester

5 A Dressy Skort With An Asymmetrical Slit Floerns Asymmetrical Skort Amazon $25 See On Amazon A true skort, this dressy option has a high-waisted, pull-on design featuring an asymmetrical slit in the front that reveals a pair of matching, built-in shorts underneath. The tailored shorts are fully exposed in the back. Available in 13 chic colors and prints, like the classic black-and-white plaid pictured above, this is the perfect skort for dressier occasions like cocktails; and with the addition of opaque black tights (the hem is fairly short), it’s also appropriate for more conservative settings like the office. Helpful review: “This style is really comfortable and definitely true to size. I wore it all day to an outdoor event and I didn’t have any issues with it riding up, getting too hot, or causing my thighs to run together. Even after walking around 3 miles at the event I was still comfortable and it looked great, so I highly recommend this piece!” Sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus | Colors: 13 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane

6 This Kicky Mesh Skort With A Crossover Waistband SUUKSESS Crossover High Waisted Skort Amazon $26 See On Amazon Get ready to hit the court (or your local coffee shop) in this skater-inspired mini skort with an on-trend, high-waisted crossover waistband. The mesh fabric is breathable and quick-drying, while the built-in spandex shorts have two handy pockets to store your phone, keys, or tennis ball. In the same listing, you’ll also find a ruched skort style that’s equally cute and versatile. Helpful review: “I love it! I want to order more colors. It's breathable and super cute, plus the shorts don't ride up that much! I bought it for tennis but wore it bike riding and loved it.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 7 | Material: 78% Polyester, 22% Spandex

7 Some Chic Pleated Trouser Shorts Floerns Wide Leg Casual Pleated Shorts Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a pair of shorts that are elevated enough to wear out to dinner, look no further than these trouser-inspired pleated shorts, complete with side pockets, wide flared legs, and an A-line silhouette that call to mind the look of a skirt, with the ease of shorts. Reviewers agree that these high-waisted shorts are as chic as they are comfortable, thanks to an elastic insert that adds a little extra stretch to the waistband. Helpful review: “Love the color and how chic it looks with a tank top or t-shirt. It's not too sheer so if you wear light underwear you'll be fine! The only con is that it wrinkles easily so have to steam/ iron it before each wear. I've worn it for errands and a night out so definitely would get another color! Also, the shorts flare out but not too much that I could accidentally flash anything.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 11 | Material: 100% Polyester

8 These Swingy Tiered Shorts That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down SweatyRocks High Waist Ruffle Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon Featuring a high-rise waistband with a subtle V shape, these tiered, ruffled shorts could really pass as a skirt, except that you have the added security of two separate leg openings. Made of a stretch blend, they’re low-key enough to wear for running errands with a sneakers, but that flippy silhouette makes a cute statement for a night out — just add strappy heels and a going-out top. Helpful review: “This skirt/shorts is super cute. Feels super comfortable. The shorts underneath have a bit of a loose fit to them. But are not too [loose].” Sizes: X-Small — Large | Colors: 3 | Material: Polyester Blend

9 Some Breezy Butterfly Shorts With A Smooth, Pull-On Waistband AUTOMET Butterfly Running Shorts Amazon $24 See On Amazon Another pair of butterfly shorts worth considering, these athletic shorts are made from a sweat-wicking and quick-dry material like the shorts above, but these have a wide, smooth pull-on waistband that offers the gentlest hold. They also have a double-layered design comprising a lightweight, flowy top layer with a split hem and built-in bike shorts beneath. Note that these built-in shorts don’t have a side pockets like the other butterfly shorts on this list. Helpful review: “cute and comfy shorts/skorts. Can wear for sports or whenever. [...] Looks more sleek, dressy and clean without the tie at waistband but that style is also cute for casual wear.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 9 | Material: 85% Polyester, 15% Rayon