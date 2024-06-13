Simone Ashley’s star power is palpable. As one of Bridgerton’s breakout actors, she’s quickly making a name for herself, serving one memorable look after.

Last month, she wore both a strapless, high-low dress by Stella McCartney, as well as a one-shoulder bias cut gown from black-owned brand TOVE, while in Cannes. Next on the docket? A rather revealing ensemble straight from the runway.

Simone’s Dreamy Gauze Dress

On Wednesday, Ashley attended the screening of Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 in London wearing a blush-colored ensemble from Milan-based brand Del Core’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. In a shade of dusty pink, the gown was vaguely reminiscent of Penelope’s nontraditional pink satin wedding dress.

The piece in question was designed with an exposed bra bustier top, which was put on full display by the dress’ low-low neckline and see-through fabrication. The gauzy gown layered on top created an ethereal look that was nothing short of angelic.

Season 2’s leading lady wore a pair of Louboutin’s iconic Rosalie sandals ($845) in an almost identical shade to really bring the look together.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Her makeup look was equal parts natural and glowy, while the slightly smokey eye and mauve lip made her features really pop against the light-colored gown. Slicked-back waves completed the gorgeous, gorgeous picture.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Honorable Mention: $50k Of Jewelry

If her red carpet look wasn’t luxe enough, Ashely added more than $50,000 worth of fine jewelry from Suzanne Kalan to her ensemble. She donned a pair of $24,775 platinum diamond drop earrings, which peeked out from underneath her wavy hair. On her hand was a platinum diamond band priced at $23,500.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

There are few things I love more than seeing an actor come into their own, fashion wise. And Ashley is a prime example.