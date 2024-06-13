Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 ahead. Here comes the bride, Lady Whistledown — err, Penelope Featherington. After Part 1’s steamy carriage-ride cliffhanger, Colin Bridgerton and Penelope dive right into an engagement in the second part of Season 3.

Despite a big argument over Lady Whisteldown’s true identity, the couple finally make it to the altar. Though the Episode 7 scene was more rote than dreamy (i.e., it had none of Colin’s cheesy, but nonetheless butterfly-inducing lines), it was a major style moment for Pen.

Thanks to costume designer John Glaser and makeup artist Erika Okvist, Penelope received a major glow-up this season, complete with a big makeover reveal and an entirely new wardrobe. (Remember her emerald green dress reveal in Episode 1?) No look this season, however, can rival the dress — her wedding dress.

Penelope’s Blush Wedding Dress

Walking down the aisle to an instrumental rendition of Coldplay’s “Yellow,” Penelope veered from the traditional bridal whites in a faint blush pink number. Her satin bridal gown featured the Bridgerton signature puffy sleeves and a semi-plunging neckline (read: “Bridgerton Boob”), with a ruched detail at the shoulders.

Since her makeover earlier in the season, Penelope has exclusively been wearing dresses that are more form-fitting — a style uncommon within the ton. Naturally, in line with her new signature silhouette, her bridal dress also featured a more defined waistline.

Liam Daniel/NetflixIX

While the gown’s bodice was more straightforward, its skirt included more delicate details, like an ivory tulle overlay that gave her gown a subtle two-toned effect. The drama, however, came in the form of a smattering of 3D rosettes in the same ivory fabric.

White blooms enveloped the bottom half of her skirt, echoing the flowers in the room. And when she turned around, she revealed a hidden floor-length train.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Her Wedding Day Accessories

Naturally, Penelope didn’t forget the accessories on her big day. She wore fingerless tulle gloves, with which to clutch her blue bouquet. The floral arrangement featured various flowers in yellows, blues, and peaches, perfectly matching the venue’s decor. (The blue tones also vaguely recalled the hues of the shimmering dress she wore in the now-infamous carriage scene. IYKYK.)

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Penelope completed her wedding look with simple teardrop earrings and a long veil pinned onto her elaborately curled auburn hair.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

The wedding we’ve been waiting for!