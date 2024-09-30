Football season is in full swing — and with it, comes WAG season. That means plenty of opportunities to catch Taylor Swift, Hailee Steinfeld, and, of course, Simone Biles, at various sporting events for the next few months. One of the most recent headline-worthy sightings was from none other than the G.O.A.T. herself.

When the gymnast isn’t competing in her own sport (as the greatest to ever do it, no less), she often carves out time to watch her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, compete in his. And that’s just what she did on Sunday, Sept. 29 — the seven-time Olympic gold medalist was spotted at the Los Angeles Rams versus Chicago Bears game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The only thing as noteworthy as her attendance? Her themed ‘fit.

Simone’s Sporty Chic Look

Biles came prepared to root for her husband’s team as she wore a cropped navy long-sleeve knit top that read “BEARS” in white letters. With it, she wore a matching white denim mini skirt with frayed hems and thigh-high leather boots that were the same color.

If her choice standout accessory looked familiar, it’s because it was her go-to custom-made diamond GOAT necklace, which she started sporting after winning the gold medal for the Women’s All-Around title during the Summer 2024 Games in Paris.

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

She also wore her fave diamond stud earrings and showed off her belly button piercing by way of her cropped knit.

Her Bag Costs How Much?!

Biles loves herself some designer accessories. For this ensemble, she wore black Gucci cat-eye shades and the $1,790 Balenciaga Duty Free mesh tote bag in white. (The bag is currently only available online in black.)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As the supportive wife she is, she made sure to film some BTS content of her fellow athlete spouse from the sidelines.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears may have won the game, but Biles’ game-time look was also a total touchdown.

Luckily, there will be plenty of more football games, and with that more possible Biles sightings in the future.