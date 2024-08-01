There’s a reason Simone Biles is called the GOAT. Just two days after leading Team USA to victory and making history as the most decorated Olympic gymnast from the U.S., she’s back with another momentous win. On Thursday, Aug. 1, she bagged the gold medal for the Women’s All-Around title, the most prestigious individual competition in the sport. And if you are the greatest of all time, you might as well embrace the title.

That’s exactly what Biles did right after her latest triumph. While still in her bedazzled, Star Spangled-inspired leotard, the pro athlete accessorized with an equally sparkly piece of jewelry: a diamond-encrusted necklace in the *actual* shape of a goat. Now, that’s a GOAT (aka the Greatest Of All Time) move.

Simone’s Bedazzled GOAT Necklace

In a true patriotic look, Biles leaned into the “stars and stripes” motif with her blue leotard. Part-opaque, part-translucent, it featured a sheer panel that wrapped around her arms and plunging décolletage. The rest of her uniform’s torso featured white Swarovski crystals lined in neat rows to look like stripes.

It was another shimmery piece post-performance, however, that stole the show. Fully embracing her “GOAT” moniker, Biles added a bejeweled statement piece after her big win. She even held it out for fans to see. Behold, her goat-shaped pendant.

Custom-made by Janet Heller Fine Jewelry, the necklace completely dripped in diamonds — 546 of them. The platinum-hued item was later joined by an even glitzier statement piece: her massive gold medal.

It’s not the first necklace Biles has commissioned from the jewelry brand. She also wore an Olympics rings pendant.

She’s A Bedazzled Winner

The necklace (and her Aug. 1 costume) is the third in a series of uber-sparkly Olympics outfits. On July 28, at the qualifying round, Biles rocked a similarly starry look. She wore a crystal-encrusted chrome bodysuit with a sheer overlay covered in stars. (This look included 6,359 crystals).

Two days later, Biles won a costume inspired by the U.S. flag’s “stars and stripes” theme. Her write leotard had half covered in red stripes and beads, while the blue section included a slew of the celestial figures. This uniform, featured 9,929 Swarovski crystals.

Everyone knows she’s the GOAT — including her.

