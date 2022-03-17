You remember that iconic moment in fashion history: Paris Hilton rocking a metallic, chainmail mini dress for her 21st birthday in May of 2002. Designed by Julien Macdonald, Hilton donned a cowl-neck, micro-mini with a revealing slit up the side. It was a barely-there garment that stopped the presses and is still talked about today. Well, the dress is back and it’s all thanks to Simone Biles.

To celebrate her 25th birthday, Simone Biles chose… drumroll please… a liquid-silver dress that looked exactly like the one Hilton rocked for her own celebrations almost 20 years earlier.

The Olympian is currently celebrating her 25th year on vacation in Turks and Caicos with her finance, Jonathan Owens. She posted a series of flicks on Instagram to show off the glimmering dress in all its glory. Though the designer of her exact dress is yet to be confirmed, it looks suspiciously like the now-sold-out Kikiriki Cross-Back Chainmail Dress.

Biles isn’t the only one to rock the statement-making look. Back in 2016, Kendall Jenner wore a near-identical number, designed by La Bourgeoisie, to her own 21st birthday party. And in 2018, Kim Kardashian attended Versace’s first-ever New York City fashion show, draped in the design house’s take on the trend.

Instagram.com/@simonebiles

If you want to get in on the trend yourself, shop some similarly sparkly picks below.

