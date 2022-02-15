Simone Biles has gold medals around her neck and an engagement ring on her finger. On Feb. 15, the Olympic gymnast announced that she was engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Owens after over a year of dating. Biles revealed the big news in an Instagram post filled with photos from his intimate proposal, including a close-up of her oval-cut diamond ring. “THE EASIEST YES,” she captioned the post. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

Almost immediately, Biles’ comments section was buzzing with excitement. Her fellow Olympians and Team USA members Nastia Liukin and Sunisa Lee left multiple comments, with Lee writing “OH MY GOSSSSHHHH” and “STOP IT RN,” and Liukin saying she was “SOOOOOO FREAKING HAPPPY.” MyKayla Skinner, who filled in for Biles in her event finals during the 2021 Olympics, wrote, “I have been waiting for this day to happen!!! Sooooo happy for u.”

Biles’ former Dancing With the Stars partner Sasha Farber chimed in to say “Omggggggggg congratulations,” and Reese Witherspoon also congratulated her, writing “How wonderful!” But most importantly, Owens commented on the post, saying that he was “ready for forever with you.”

The NFL player proposed under a gazebo in Houston, near Biles’ hometown of Spring and where he currently plays football for the Houston Texans. Owens also shared their engagement photos on his Instagram, captioning the post, “woke up this morning with a fiancée,” and adding that Biles “had no clue what was coming.”

Biles confirmed that she was dating Owens in August 2020 by going Instagram-official, sharing two selfies of them snuggling up together. “It’s just us,” she captioned the post. But fans had already been speculating about the new relationship when she randomly wished him a happy birthday on Instagram Story weeks before.

During an interview with WSJ Magazine in July 2021, Biles revealed that she met Owens through Instagram and hinted that she made the first move. “He would say I slid into his DMs,” she said. “I saw him, and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi…and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.” That DM clearly paid off.