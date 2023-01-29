Looking for Skims alternatives? I hear you. The Kim Kardashian-founded brand consistently drops elevated wardrobe staples that manage to be both classic and spicy statement-makers, but those covetable products don’t come cheap — and so many of their viral styles sell out ASAP, so it can be hard to get your hands on your faves. The Skims alternatives ahead channel the brand’s signature styles and neutral color palettes, but at lower prices — and they’re vetted by Amazon shoppers who swear by the quality and fit.

How To Shop For Skims Alternatives

In curating this list, I kept an eye out for those signature details that Skims is known for: body-hugging silhouettes; soft, stretchy material blends that mold perfectly to your shape; and the special attention to detail that make their styles go viral, like tees cropped precisely to the natural waist. Simplicity and versatility is the name of the Skims game, so I also sought clean, unadorned styles that will look equally chic at a Pilates class as they will for cocktails.

Another major identifying feature of Skims pieces is their signature neutral color palette, and here you’ll find pieces in comparably muted tones, like heather gray, black, chocolate, caramel, and bone. Occasionally Skims rolls out special-edition brights, like fiery red or vibrant cobalt, so you can have a little fun here.

Skims was made famous for its shapewear, with styles and compression levels to suit virtually any taste or preference — and you’ll find a few of those underthings alternatives here. But Skims has developed an enviable roster of modern classics that extend beyond bodysuits that you’ll want to keep in mind as you shop. Below you’ll also find everything from bodycon dresses to the perfect everyday tee.

Here are 12 Skims alternatives worth considering while you’re waitlisted for the original.

1 This Silky-Smooth Thong Bodysuit With Gentle Compression SHAPERX Seamless Thong Bodysuit Amazon $38 See On Amazon Anyone who’s looking for a seamless, sculpting undergarment will love this best-selling thong bodysuit. Similarly to the Skims Sculpting Thong Bodysuit, it has a V-neckline and waist-clinging shape in a stretchy, breathable compression fabric that will lie smoothly underneath dresses and tops, while still being polished enough to wear as a top with high-waisted jeans. Featuring adjustable straps, unlined mesh cups, and a snap crotch closure, this piece lets you tap into the Skims aesthetic for under $40 — a total win. Rave review: Excellent purchase! This bodysuit is EXACTLY like the Skims suit, only less expensive and ships in a matter of days. I would say it runs ever so slightly bigger than skims? Maybe? But it was the perfect addition to an outfit I used in a photo shoot with my boyfriend. Can’t recommend this enough” Sizes: XX-Small-Small — 4X-Large-5X-Large | Colors: 7 | Material: Nylon, Spandex

2 A Soft, Ribbed Bodycon Romper For Working Out & Going Out Fanuerg Ribbed Bodycon Romper Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you love the one-and-done look of the often sold-out Skims Cotton Rib Onesie, you’ll appreciate this bodysuit that features a similar curve-skimming silhouette, scoop neck, tank sleeves, mid-thigh hem, and stretchy ribbed knit. It also comes in a nice selection of muted shades, like heather gray, khaki, beige, and dusty terracotta. Wear this piece to a workout class, then toss on a blazer and head out for dinner. Rave review: “I am very impressed with how comfortable, soft and sturdy this item is. The fit is snug in a good way as there is no shifting and I can concentrate on my workout rather then tugging my clothing.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

3 This 4-Pack Of Cropped Ribbed Tanks In Chic Neutral Shades SheIn Ribbed Knit Crop Tank (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ll wear these ribbed tanks with everything from loungewear to skirts and trousers; the ribbed texture, low scoop neck, and body-skimming fit are reminiscent of the Skims Cotton Rib Tank. The length of these tanks is slightly more cropped than the Skims version, and while they’re not made of cotton like the original, the polyester and spandex blend will still ensure that these tanks keep their shape. Plus, they’re a criminally affordable price point (they come in a pack of four, which evens out to under $8 per tank top!), and you can choose from a range of Kim-worthy neutrals. Rave review: “These tank tops are incredible. They are thin material but aren’t see through at all. They look super cute and fit absolutely perfectly! going to order more in other colors soon :)” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 16 | Material: Polyester/Spandex Blend

4 A Buttery-Soft Maxi Dress In A Slinky Bodycon Fit Verdusa Long Sleeve Square Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you want a dress that’s comfy enough for lounging around the house but with enough structure to wear out for cocktails, try out this long-sleeve dress. The square neckline, long length, and bodycon fit bring to mind the Skims Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, but at a fraction of the price. Made of a stretchy blend of rayon and spandex that approximates the original’s buttery soft feel, this would look (and feel) amazing with some strappy heels for an effortless and comfortable evening look. Rave review: “Buy this dress! It is soo cute. It definitely gives skims [alternative]. Super long and the stretch on it is great!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 11 | Material: 94% Rayon, 6% Spandex

5 The Cropped & Fitted T-Shirt You’ll Reach For Weekly SweatyRocks Short Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon A cropped, fitted T-shirt is a must-have for any wardrobe, and this short-sleeve shirt takes inspiration from the Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt — for less than half the price. (The Skims original does have more stretch, though.) The layering possibilities of this shirt are infinite; for a Kendall Jenner-inspired vibe, pair it with low-slung tailored trousers and heels. However you wear it, the under-$20 price tag is more than worth it. Rave review: “I’m obsessed with it. This shirt is so soft and so stretchy. It fits to your body shape, and I love it. I’m definitely going to come back and buy some more.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors:15 | Material: 94% Rayon, 6% Spandex

6 A 6-Pack Of Super-Soft Seamless Thongs With A Mid Rise GRANKEE Seamless Thong Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Upgrade your underwear drawer with these seamless thongs; like the Skims Soft Smoothing Thong, they feature a stretchy waistband that offers gentle compression, and the seamless design disappears underneath clothing. They also hit around the mid-waist and feature a similar fabric construction, though Skims’ thongs have a 100% cotton gusset, whereas these combine cotton and spandex. Super popular, these thongs have a 4.6-star rating out of 14,000 total ratings, and even better, a pack of six will only set you back $24 — that’s almost a full week’s worth of underwear! Rave review: “The the material is really nice, soft, stretchy, and non-irritating. [...] I recently spent over $100 on Skims Fits Everybody thongs; these are way nicer!” Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large | Colors: 11 | Material: 92% Nylon, 8% Spandex; Gusset: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex

7 This 4-Pack Of Ribbed Bodysuits In Skims-Inspired Styles OYOANGLE Ribbed Knit Sleeveless Bodysuits (4-Pack) Amazon $42 See On Amazon Like the Skims Fit Everybody High Neck Bodysuit, these bodysuits are the sorts of pieces you can toss on to add instant style to denim or skirts. These come in a pack of four in different styles that all call to mind the Skims aesthetic, ranging from cutout to tank to scoop neck to mock neck, so you have even more outfit possibilities — all for less than the price of a single Skims bodysuit. These are ribbed while the Skims original is smooth, and these have a full back with a snap closure rather than a thong; but getting a pack of four for under $45, in Skims-similar neutrals, makes the trade-off worth it. Heads up: These bodysuits in straight sizes have a similar aesthetic. Rave review: “Super comfortable, fits amazing.. true plus size baddie! I love them.. I’ve never worn a bodysuit before I wore these. Loveeeeed them!” Sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus | Colors: 7 | Material: 100% Polyester

8 Editor’s Pick: A Pair Of Luxe Sweater Pants You Can Dress Up Or Down The Drop Bernadette Cropped Sweater Pant Amazon $45 See On Amazon A cozy knit pant that can pair with hoodies or button-down silk shirts alike, this pair of sweater pants has a similar feel to the Skims Cozy Knit Pant. While the OGs are made of a nubby boucle knit, these are still oh-so-soft and cozy, and feature a cropped length that you can wear even in warm weather; simply pair with a tank and slides to change the vibe. Like the Skims pant, it also features a pull-on elastic waistband and an on-trend wide leg. Editor praise: “These sweater pants are as comfy as a pair of joggers but popping them on has a way of elevating any look. They’re medium weight so aren’t overly bulky, but are still cozy, soft, and warm. I like pairing them with a duster jacket and cute ankle boots for a chic silhouette — and to show off the shoes from top to bottom.” — Bustle editor Cassandra Seale Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 9 | Material: 52% Rayon, 28% Polyester, 20% Nylon

9 These Trendy Boxer Briefs Made Of The Softest Material POSESHE Boxer Briefs Amazon $18 See On Amazon The unisex style of the Skims Soft Lounge Boxer is low-key spicy, and this pair of boxer briefs features the same gender-neutral coolness at a much friendlier price. You’ll still appreciate the silky-soft feel and body-hugging fit, courtesy of a micromodal blend that calls to mind the Skims style, plus the same 6-inch inseam. (The major difference is that the Skims boxer is ribbed, and these are smooth.) For a lounge look that’s equal parts cute and comfy, wear them with an oversized button-down shirt and some slouchy socks. Rave review: “I’m so pleased that I found and purchased these. The fit is amazing (they are super stretchy, so I would size down one), they don’t roll, they move with you, they’re super soft and lightweight, and they stay dry even when I’m sweating my butt off. All of these things [...] has made Poeshe my new favorite!” Sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus | Colors 12: | Material: 95% Micromodal, 5% Spandex

10 An Essential Long-Sleeve T-Shirt In A Relaxed Fit Amazon Essentials Studio Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Although this has a slightly lower scoop neck, this long-sleeve shirt still features a similar relaxed fit as the Skims Boyfriend Long Sleeve T-Shirt, and it’s at a price that’ll cost you less than your UberEats order. Made of a soft and stretchy fabric, it also features an extra cozy feature: thumbholes. The longer, drapey fit would look perfect with the boxer briefs above, but the fluid fabric tucks in nicely too; it’ll look effortlessly cool French-tucked into jeans or trousers. Rave review: “I’m very happy with the tops I purchased. They fit beautifully, are so soft and comfortable and long enough for larger/taller ladies. The sleeves are long enough that when cold, using the thumb hole is very welcome keeping hands warmer. For me finding these long sleeved and soft shirts for the price was a bargain!” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 14 | Material: 64% Polyester, 33% Rayon, 3% Spandex

11 This Curve-Hugging Maxi Dress With A Criss-Cross Back Verdusa Criss Cross Bodycon Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon You’ll wear this spaghetti-strap maxi dress for everything from lounging to cocktails. Like the Skims Fits Everybody Long Slip Dress, it’s made from a soft, stretchy fabric, with a similar ankle-length hem, square neckline, and low back. This version differs by adding thin criss-cross straps in the back. That said, the Skims dress is always sold out, and this one comes in a much wider range of colors, including plenty of KK-approved neutrals and some fresh brights, as well. If you’re looking for an effortless day-to-night dress, it’s hard to do better than this; simply add a pair of heels and some statement jewelry and you’re good to go. Rave review: “This is so soft [...] and feels just like skims! It does not touch the floor like the long slip dress, BUT I like that better. It comes slightly above my ankles, so I don’t have to worry about tripping around the house. [...] fits PERFECT!” Sizes: XX-Small — X-Large | Colors: 17 | Material: 94% Viscose, 6% Elastane