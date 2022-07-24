If you yearn for a backyard Hamptons soirée á la Ina Garten or dream of Diane Keaton’s beachside home in Something’s Gotta Give, then you’re probably into Tik Tok’s latest obsession: the coastal grandma aesthetic. This trend consists of chilled white wine or iced tea, chic finger foods, woven shopping baskets, and, most importantly — sartorially speaking at least — an oversized white button-down shirt. Apart from being timeless and versatile, the best oversized white button-downs have a relaxed, effortless fit that can be worn all year round — and some of the most stylish ones can be found on Amazon.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Oversized White Button-Downs

Oversized white button-down shirts come in an array of styles and fabrics suitable for any occasion and season. Lightweight, breathable linen shirts can be thrown over a bathing suit and worn as chic coverup; a short-sleeve cotton shirt is an easy way to dress up a pair of jean shorts in the summer or classic straight-leg jeans in the winter; and a warm, cream-colored corduroy shacket is the perfect layering piece for the cooler months.

What they all have in common is their roomy fit, as opposed to the close, tailored fit you’d typically find in a dress shirt. Of course, “oversized” means different things to different people; but when you’re shopping, you can look for terms like “generous” and “loose fit” in the product description to ensure it has a relaxed cut. Since these shirts inherently run large, you can pick up your usual size. If you’re after an extra-roomy fit, get a size (or two, or three) larger.

How To Care For Oversized White Button-Down Shirts

When it comes to caring for this closet staple, it’s important to make sure you’re washing it correctly to maintain the fabric’s integrity and prevent shrinkage. Some shirts can be washed on the delicate cycle and air dried, if possible; if you must use the dryer, put it on low heat. Others, like those made of viscose, generally need to be hand washed and air dried. If you have any doubts, washing your shirt in cold water and air drying will typically be your best bet; and to maintain that crisp white color, make sure you only throw it in the wash with other whites. Because I love making things as easy as possible, I’ve included care instructions for each shirt listed ahead.

Whether you’re looking for a billowy linen blouse or a crisp, clean Oxford, I’ve rounded up the best oversized white button-downs to take you from beachside strolls to sunset cocktails (and, okay, the office).

1 A Semi-Sheer, Long-Sleeve Button-Down With a Silky Feel TOUSYEA Button Down Shirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you’ve ever thought about styling an oversized white button-down for a dinner in the city á la Carrie Bradshaw, look no further than this sultry, semi-sheer button-down. Made from 100% viscose, this lightweight and breathable blouse is slightly longer in the back and has slits on either side. Pair it with a lacy bralette for an evening look, or layer it on top of a white tank for something more office-appropriate — and since this is technically marketed as a pajama shirt, it’s soft and cozy enough to sleep in, too. Be sure to hand wash and air dry this one. Helpful review: “These shirts are soooooo light and thin yet elegant at the same time [...] They're well made, the colors are lovely, the material is light and airy.” Available Sizes: Small — X-Large | Available Colors: 8 | Care Instructions: Hand Wash

2 This Crisp Oxford Shirt That’s Perfect For Layering BIG DART Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Amazon $21 See On Amazon This Ina Garten-inspired white button-down has a “loose fit, not too baggy,” as one reviewer put it, for that hard-to-come-by oversized silhouette that looks polished, not sloppy. Made from a blend of 70% cotton and 30% polyester, this bright white shirt is crisp with a classic collar and cuffs. The best part? It’s machine washable. Helpful review: “Great shirt especially for the price. Feels and looks much more expensive. Washes great and only needed quick iron after hanging dry.” Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: 15 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

3 This Tunic-Style White Button-Down With Subtle Gold Accents Calvin Klein Roll Sleeve Tunic Blouse Amazon $50 See On Amazon Calvin Klein is a brand that has mastered simple and classic wardrobe staples, so it’s no surprise they have a beautiful oversized white button-down on offer. Made from machine washable, 100% polyester with a crepe-like feel, this tunic-style blouse features a classic collar, two chest pockets, and tab sleeves that keep rolled-up cuffs in place. Gold buttons and a small gold CK logo on one chest pocket are elevated finishing details. Helpful review: “This fits very well: just fingertip length, nice drape, not baggy. Washs beautifully, looks great right out of the dryer. It's a great basic” Available Sizes: 0X — 3X | Available Colors: 5 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

4 A Breathable White Button-Down For The Beach & Beyond Ekouaer Long Roll-up Sleeve Coverup Amazon $27 See On Amazon Breezy white button-downs like this one make for the chicest swimsuit coverups. This soft button-down is light and breathable, thanks to a blend of 95% rayon and 5% spandex — perfect for keeping cool during the summer months, but light enough to comfortably layer under a sweater when the weather gets chilly, without adding extra bulk. This shirt also has a split hem and a small chest pocket, and the high-low hem offers extra coverage in back. The brand doesn’t provide washing specifications, but reviewers suggest using a cold wash cycle and a low heat dry cycle. Helpful review: “I love this lightweight shirt! Perfect for the pool or beach. It’s a very soft fabric (not itchy) and somewhat sheer so very beachy. I also love the length, I’m 5’6 and a size small comes to just above the knee. Fit in the shoulders was very relaxed without being baggy.” Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Available Colors: 21 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

5 A Light & Breezy Textured Button-Down That Comes In 61 Colors MakeMeChic Oversized Button Down Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This body-skimming button-down looks and feels like linen, despite being made from 100% polyester. It’s thin and lightweight enough to keep you cool, but it’s opaque enough that it doesn’t reveal what you’re wearing (or not) underneath. The crinkly texture is not only a uniquely chic finish, it also means minimal ironing is required (if any at all!). Customers recommend air drying this shirt, as the dryer can cause unwanted shrinkage. If you love it in white, you have 60 more colors to choose from. Helpful review: “I really like this oversized top. It looks great with shorts and boyfriend jeans. It is comfy and stays cool in Florida’s hot weather.” Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available Colors: 61 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash & Air Dry

6 A Classic Oversized White Button-Down That’s Super Soft Diosun Button Down V Neck Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Upgrade your go-to white button-down with this soft, silky top, complete with a V-neck collar and a comfortable stretch, thanks to its 95% polyester and 5% spandex construction. Pair it with black pants and loafers for a business meeting; flared jeans and platform wedges for lunch; leggings for lounging... there’s no wrong way to style it. Make sure to hand wash, lay flat to dry, and avoid ironing to keep it in tip-top shape. Helpful review: “The cut (esp at the shoulders and the sleeves) is very comfortable. The wrinkle-free fabric makes getting ready easy and quick. The collar always looks crisp. The blouse [...] is very easy to style because of the cut and variety of colors.” Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: 25 | Care Instructions: Hand Wash

7 A Short-Sleeve White Button-Down Made Of Pure Washed Cotton Goodthreads Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon An oversized white button-down with short sleeves, like this one from Goodthreads, will be a welcome addition to your wardrobe, delivering both versatility and comfort. It’s woven from 100% washed cotton that makes it feel like you’ve owned it for years. This soft and breathable button-down has cuffed sleeves and an effortlessly cool shirttail hem that looks equally great worn tucked or untucked into your jeans. Plus, it’s machine washable. Helpful review: “I cannot express how much I love this shirt. It looks super cool and relaxed and fits wider around the belly. The fabric is real cotton. Give it a quick steam or iron after the wash.” Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: 17 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

8 This Collarless White Button-Down That Never Needs To Be Ironed Calvin Klein Women's Non-Iron Knit Combo Shirt Amazon $90 See On Amazon Another Calvin Klein option, this relaxed-fit shirt is made from 100% cotton, and features a notched, collarless V-shaped neckline and a small chest pocket for a slightly more casual take on your classic collared dress shirt. This versatile shirt looks classic and crisp, yet it’s so soft and comfortable that one reviewer wrote that it almost feels like a T-shirt. Plus, it’ll maintain its shape and smoothness without ironing, so it’s perfect for low-maintenance types. Helpful review: “I purchased this as a replacement for the first one I bought which I ruined with a permanent marker. I was distraught! So happy I found it again on Amazon! The crisp white front and cuffs look very dressy while the soft knit sleeves and back have the comfort of a tshirt.” Available Sizes: 0X — 3X | Available Colors: 1 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

9 An Oversized Cotton & Linen Button-Down That Only Looks Expensive Runcati Linen Cotton Button Down Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This oversized white button-down is quintessentially coastal grandma chic — and it looks so much more expensive than it is. Complete with an extra-long, curved high-low hem, it’s made from a blend of cotton and linen that gets softer with each wear and wash. While hand washing is preferable, reviewers report that this shirt will hold up to machine washing on the delicate cycle and air drying. Helpful review: “I wanted a linen type large shirt to wear with leggings for a recent trip to Maui. I am really happy with the quality of this shirt. It can also be used as a bathing suit cover-up or maybe even a dress if you wear something underneath so it it’s not too sheer. I have gotten a lot of compliments on it - even sharing the link with people because they want it! sometimes when you buy stuff on Amazon the quality really can be hit or miss, but I highly recommend this as the feel is very much like linen and it’s not cheap feeling or looking!” Available Sizes: Small — X-Large | Available Colors: 21 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash & Air Dry