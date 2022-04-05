This week, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and loungewear brand Skims launched a new campaign… and it’s like stepping into a Victoria’s Secret, circa 2001. Titled “Icons,” the campaign features four former VS Angels that are truly iconic.

Shot by Greg Swales and Sandy Kim, OG supermodels Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel united in front of the camera, clad in varying shades of nude undergarments, posing with and without Kardashian herself. Kardashian shared a bonus shot on her personal Instagram, writing, “OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this Skims campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic.”

All four women are part of the elite club of former Angels, and though some have modeled together in the past, this Skims shoot marks the first time that they’ve all been featured in a single, join campaign.

Kardashian tapped the legendary squad to promote Skim’s Fits Everybody collection, which features everything from bras to briefs; leggings, bodysuits, and more in their butter-soft fabric. Each style is sold in nine signature shades and sized XXS to 4X.

Kardashian has surely used her brand to create headline-making photoshoots — all with Y2K-famous celeb talent. From Calvin Klein veteran Kate Moss to Paris Hilton in her trademark velour track suit, Kardashian is all about the throwback vibes. This new campaign, however, has truly taken the Y2K cake.

Courtesy of Skims

