For quick trips outside — when you don’t want to go to the trouble of lace-up sneakers but your fluffy slippers aren’t substantial enough — it’s handy to have a pair of the best slippers that look like shoes. Their thicker soles can handle wet pavement en route to the mailbox or dewy grass as you take the dog out, but they aren’t so clunky it feels weird to wear them around the house.

You might have to spend a little more on a good pair of outdoor slippers, but since they come with features like road-worthy, waterproof rubber outsoles (ideally with grippy traction), you're likely to have them for years. If you want a pair of slippers designed with warmth in mind, look for ones made of durable leather or suede. A lot of slipper shoes geared more towards warmer temperatures have fabric uppers, like moisture-wicking terry cloth, or breathable cotton lining — and the good news here is that means they're also likely to be machine washable. No matter what cozy material you go for, look for a memory foam insoles to contour to the shape of your feet — although it’s not totally necessary, you’ll definitely appreciate its presence as you shuffle about.

From summer-worthy sandal styles to sweater-y ankle boots that will keep you cozy all winter (or in when the AC is blasting!), these seven pairs of slippers look like shoes but feel thoroughly Netflix-ready.

1. These Sporty, Soft Flip Flop House Shoes

These casual flip-flop slippers look like a pool-worthy pair of sandals at first glance, but you won't be fooled once you put them on: that cushy memory foam insole and soft terry cloth lining are pure comfy cozy. "They look like flip flops but feel dreamy," one fan raved. Their sturdy, rubber soles have light traction so they can run outside with you in a drizzle (they're waterproof, too!), and if they get dirty you can just toss them into the washing machine.

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5-6 – 11-12

2. Some Cozy Moccasin Slippers With Indoor/Outdoor Soles

If you want a slipper that can also perform like a shoe, it's hard to beat a good pair of Minnetonka moccasin slippers. "I love these slippers – they're very comfortable, they've held up well, and they keep my feet warm! Plus they look cute. Worth the investment," one Amazon shopper enthused. These have a genuine suede upper and the coziest faux fur lining that molds to your foot, with an indoor/outdoor rubber sole, with light traction, that features a small heel cup almost like a driving shoe. "I love the hardsole – I no longer have to worry about tracking anything in, as they are a lot easier to clean," another reviewer noted, adding, "Definitely recommend if you like to wear your Minnetonkas outdoors."

Available colors: 6 neutral hues

Available sizes: 5 – 11, in wide sizes

3. These Easy, Terry-Lined Slides That Are *So* Comfy

Slides are another good option for a pair of slippers that can fly under the radar for quick trips outside. Amazon shoppers dubbed these memory foam slide slippers nice-looking options that were well-made and comfortable, citing their softness and cushioning. The upper is stretchy lightweight jersey, while wicking terry lines the footbed. The non-slip rubber sole is waterproof but not too heavy for indoors. "They are super comfortable, don't make my feet hot and sweat and I really like that they don't look have that fluffy look," one shopper elaborated, adding, "I absolutely love these slippers and would recommend them." Best of all: They're machine washable for when you want to freshen them up.

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5-6 – 11-12

4. A Cult-Favorite Pair That Looks Like Smoking Slippers

These surprisingly luxe loafer-style slippers come in refined gemstone-hued velour — and leopard print — with a delicate medallion on the toe. They're designed to be machine washable and long-lasting, with memory foam linings and a surprisingly hardy thermoplastic resin sole. "I wanted something in a slim loafer style but still plush and cozy," one shopper explained, adding "They're padded all the way around with what seems to be good quality cushioning that doesn't get instantly misshapen or make weird sounds. The cushioning isn't thick or orthopedic-like with support however, just more so fluffy and cozy." Not surprisingly, this pair has racked up more than 4,500 reviews on Amazon.

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

5. A More Budget-Friendly Alternative For Haflinger Slippers

This felt clog slipper has a similar warm upper and hardy rubber sole to the pricier fan-favorite Haflinger wool slippers. With their artisan fabrics and casual style, it's easy to see the appeal. Get that look for less — plus FitFlop's anatomically-inspired engineering which has earned the AMPA Seal of Approval — in these cozy picks. "Love the way these fit. I wear them as slippers around the house," a reviewer commented. Shoppers praised their fit, comfort, and support, noting they were perfect for around the house (but another review mentioned they weren't water-resistant).

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 – 11

6. These Sling Sandals With Yoga Mat Insoles That Have Reviewers Obsessed

These sandal-inspired slippers (or slipper-inspired sandals depending on your mood) have downward dog flair with their yoga mat insoles — so you'll be saying namaste with every step. The soft, fabric sling-style uppers keep your foot comfortably secure without rubbing or irritating. Their rubber soles are waterproof and have light traction, although they could do with just a touch more, according to some fans, although that hasn't deterred more than 4,700 reviewers from giving them a perfect 5-star rating. "Love these, they're super comfortable and can be dressed up or down. They feel as comfortable as bedroom slippers," one fan commented.

Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 5 – 11

7. A Cozy Sweater-Knit Slipper Boot That You’ll Wear Endlessly

These lightweight, warm bootie slippers are totally hygge, and aren't too hot to be cozy at any time of year. They have a faux shearling lining and heathered yarn upper with a button for Scandinavian chic. Also on deck? Three layers of cushioning foam. The rubber soles are thin, anti-skid, and lightweight — but still hardy enough to venture outside if needed. "The memory foam feels wonderful. The inside is just the right amount of fluffiness. The slipper keeps my whole foot perfectly warm. And I really appreciate the solid soles for walking outside or driving in the slippers," one fan shared.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5-6 – 11-12

Also Nice: These Slip-Ons That Are Basically Slippers That Look Like Sneakers

These ultra-comfy shoes have a memory foam insole and a cozy cloth lining for shoes that feel like slippers but look like sneakers. They have a slip-on style that's easy to wear and a soft fabric upper with a lightweight sole (although notably not rubber). The heel cap is decorated with artisan-style embroidery and each color gets a different treatment for a custom look. Shoppers raved that they felt like house slippers despite their tennis-worthy appearance. "They are almost too comfortable," one reviewer declared.