If you want to wear your slippers both inside and out, you should be on the lookout for slippers with a thick sole. For outside wear, this sole will protect you from any small puddles or mud, and thicker soles will often provide better support and more comfort even when you're indoors. Furthermore, the best indoor outdoor slippers have deep, anti-skid treads that make it easy to walk through all terrain, from wet grass to deep snow. You're even better off if that sole is made from a durable synthetic material or pure rubber to prevent moisture from seeping in.

You also want to make sure that whichever slippers you choose keep your feet at the perfect temperature. For anyone chronically cold (like me), it's probably a good idea to invest in a pair of faux-fur slippers that will keep your feet toasty whether you're indoors or outside. On the other hand, if you tend to overheat easily, you may want to opt for a slipper lined with naturally moisture-wicking fabric, like fleece, or something with an open heel to allow for more airflow.

Booties or closed heel? Faux-fur or memory foam? There are so many options out there, it's tricky to find the perfect indoor outdoor slippers for you. Here's a roundup of some of the best of the best to help you get started.

1. The Best Overall Indoor-Outdoor Slippers: BOBS From Skechers Women's Keepsakes Ice Angel Slipper BOBS from Skechers Women's Keepsakes Ice Angel Slipper $28 | Amazon See On Amazon These luxe slippers have over 3,000 positive reviews for good reason: They're ridiculously comfortable. The inside features a plush memory foam sole that cradles your feet while you walk. It's also lined with silky faux-fur for double the warmth and padding. The upper features a cable-knit texture, and the thick, rubber sole can withstand any weather when you go out to grab the mail. Amazon reviewer after reviewer can't stop raving about how amazing these slippers are. What reviewers say: "I've gotten the black and dark brown pairs in recent years and loved them... I love wearing these inside when my feet are cold and outside or when making a quick trip to town. Stylish in a simple way and heavy duty for indoor/outdoor use." Available sizes: Women's sizes 5 - 11 (regular and wide)

2. The Most Affordable: Home Top Unisex Comfort Memory Foam Slippers Home Top Unisex Comfort Memory Foam Slippers $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These super affordable slippers work great to keep your feet warm and dry whether you're in or outside of your home. The upper is constructed from super durable tweed, and the inside is made from plush sherpa fabric. And under the lining, there are multiple layers of high-density memory foam to keep your foot comfortably in place. Plus, at only $13, these slippers are a total steal. One note: These shoes come in two sizes that cater to a specific size range of feet. Check the reviews to confirm before you choose a size. What reviewers say: "I absolutely LOVE THEM! They are by far the best slippers I have ever owned. These are so comfortable I wear them as regular shoes a lot!" Available sizes: Women's sizes 5 - 6, 9 - 10

3. The Best For Sweaty Feet: Ultraideas Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers Ultraideas Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you tend to get hot quickly, these microfiber fleece-lined slippers will keep your feet at just the right temperature. While the fleece is soft and plush, the open back actually allows for air to easily flow in and out to keep you cool. On top of that, fleece is naturally sweat-wicking, so you're doubly protected from overheating. Plus, with an anti-skid sole, these slippers are extra safe to wear just about anywhere. Reviewers mention that the only downside to these slippers is that they sizing can be a bit snug. Even still, they swear they're worth it. What reviewers say: "I've gone through several pairs of slippers trying to find the perfect pair and I've finally found them! These are so comfy and sturdy enough to wear indoors or outdoors. Love them!" Available sizes: Women's sizes 5 - 12

4. The Best For Wet Climates: ASLISA Unisex House Slippers ASLISA Unisex House Slippers $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you live somewhere that gets seriously snowy or rainy weather, these waterproof slippers are an absolute must. The sole is constructed from waterproof thermo plastic so they won't leak, and the upper is extremely easy to keep clean — you can literally wipe it down to remove spills and stains. The inside also features a faux-fur lining to keep your feet snug and warm. What reviewers say: "I’ve been looking all over for the perfect house shoe. They fit perfectly and are very comfortable. These are great if you walk outside in your house shoes like I do when I take the dogs out." Available sizes: Women's sizes 5.5 - 14

5. The Best Closed Heel Slipper: Ultraideas Women's Cozy Slippers With Faux-Fur Lining Ultraideas Women's Cozy Slippers With Faux-Fur Lining $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These faux-fur slippers are the perfect gift for anyone who's always cold. For one, they feature a closed heel that traps in all that toasty warmth, and the luxe faux-fur lining and collar feel like heaven on your feet. They're also lined with plush memory foam, and the no-slip rubber sole is tough enough to withstand even the slipperiest driveway. Reviewers insist these are some of the most comfortable slippers on the market. What reviewers say: "I needed new slippers that had a non-skid bottom so that I could take my dog out in the very early AM in our backyard. A puppy is always walking around in the dirt or grass and I wanted slippers the covered my entire food [and] would not get wet. LOVE these slippers. I love the cushy insoles that make this a dream to wear. HIGHLY recommend this brand." Available sizes: Women's sizes 6 - 11