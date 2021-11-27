In the midst of holiday shopping? You might’ve already scored some Black Friday deals, but have you made room for some Small Business Saturday finds? This day is all about showing support for the up-and-coming brands that might not have as much reach and marketing spend as the big box retailers, but that definitely still deserve your attention (and dollars). Not everyone can splurge on pricey commercials and ad campaigns, but hey, these smaller brands still have plenty of giftable items to check out.

When you shop from small businesses, you often have a much clearer picture of where your money is going and who it’s supporting. You can have peace of mind knowing that you’re helping a soloprenuer or a tiny team accomplish their entrepreneurial goals — all while you score quality goods for everyone on your list. It’s the ultimate win-win, especially around the hectic holiday shopping season.

Having a direct impact on the brand you’re buying from is just one of the benefits of participating in Small Business Saturday. It’s also a great way to shift the spotlight to BIPOC-owned brands that don’t always get the kudos bigger brands do. Plus, when you shop small, you usually get more insight into the supply chain of the item you’re buying. And more transparency is always a good thing when you’re spending your hard-earned cash.

To get you started on your hunt, scroll down for 12 small businesses that you can support today and every day.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Pattaraphan Classic Locket Necklace Pattaraphan $275 See on Pattaraphan Get to know the Thai-based jewelry brand all your favorite It girls love, from Bella Hadid to Hailey Bieber. This classic locket necklace is a must and you have the option to engrave it for a personalized touch.

B.Clawed Slither Nails B.Clawed $38 See On B.Clawed If you’ve got someone in your friend group who watches nail art TikTok videos obsessively, they’ll love this press-on nail brand with super chic designs. The matte black and mixed metallics really make a statement, but the small Black-owned business boasts a variety of styles from matte neutrals to embellished reds for the holidays.

Pretty Connected Belle Pearl Chain Pretty Connected $36 See on Pretty Connected Founded by Lara Eurdolian, this woman-owned accessories brand boasts fans like Sarah Jessica Parker. In fact, a chain made an appearance in Carrie’s AirBNB apartment remix. Pick up one of the popular chains to adorn your camera, phone case, face mask, and more.

Livstreetwear Baywatch Crop Top Livstreetwear Size XS-L $30 $21 See On Livstreetwear Activewear, but make it fashion-forward. This cute crop is made for yoga or pilates, but comfy enough to lounge in all day long.

Almina Concept Ribbed Knit Pants Almina Concept Size S-L $148 See On Almina Concept Know someone who refuses to give up their sweatpants? Upgrade their pants game with a knit pair that’s just as cozy, but a little bit dressier.

Osei en Rose The Signature Blouse Osei en Rose Size S-2X $125 $99 See On Osei en Rose Elevate someone’s white button-up game with a new interpretation of the eternal classic. Wear it with leggings or some worn-in denim.

Petit Kouraj Mini Fringe Bag Petit Kouraj $375 See On Petit Kouraj Step away from the boring canvas tote. This fringe design fits all the essentials, but has way more personality than your typical handbag.

Novel Swim Banana Boogie One Piece Novel Swim Size S-L $96 See On Novel Swim This playful swimsuit is an instant conversation starter. Your jet-setter friend will appreciate it for their next tropical vacay.

Cut + Clarity Twisted Rope Tri Color Bracelet Cut + Clarity $105 See On Cut + Clarity Never underestimate the power of minimalist accessories. This dainty gold bracelet is a timeless addition to any jewelry box.

Kahmune Kennedy Flats Kahmune Size 37-44 $235 See On Kahmune The perfect ballet flat for your skin tone doesn’t exis— just kidding, it totally does. You can snag a hue for every shade in these chic shoes.

Indy Sunglasses Cozy Sunglasses Indy Sunglasses $79 See On Indy Sunglasses Fuzzy zebra-print sunglasses may just be the accessory you didn’t know you needed. These shades are heavy on the 2000s nostalgia, which makes them a must-have for your winter wardrobe.