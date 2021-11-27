In the midst of holiday shopping? You might’ve already scored some Black Friday deals, but have you made room for some Small Business Saturday finds? This day is all about showing support for the up-and-coming brands that might not have as much reach and marketing spend as the big box retailers, but that definitely still deserve your attention (and dollars). Not everyone can splurge on pricey commercials and ad campaigns, but hey, these smaller brands still have plenty of giftable items to check out.
When you shop from small businesses, you often have a much clearer picture of where your money is going and who it’s supporting. You can have peace of mind knowing that you’re helping a soloprenuer or a tiny team accomplish their entrepreneurial goals — all while you score quality goods for everyone on your list. It’s the ultimate win-win, especially around the hectic holiday shopping season.
Having a direct impact on the brand you’re buying from is just one of the benefits of participating in Small Business Saturday. It’s also a great way to shift the spotlight to BIPOC-owned brands that don’t always get the kudos bigger brands do. Plus, when you shop small, you usually get more insight into the supply chain of the item you’re buying. And more transparency is always a good thing when you’re spending your hard-earned cash.
To get you started on your hunt, scroll down for 12 small businesses that you can support today and every day.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.