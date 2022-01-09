40 Small Ways To Make Your Hair & Makeup Look Way Better

When it comes to looking and feeling your best, there’s no “one size fits all” formula — rather, it’s an individual approach for each person. That being said, there are small tips and tools that are almost universally helpful, and this list is packed with beauty hacks on Amazon that make achieving effortless makeup looks and hairstyles an oh-so-easy task.

You don’t need to be a professional makeup artist to create stunning looks at home — you just need the right tools. For starters, this set of highly rated makeup brushes includes everything you need to apply foundation, blush, eyeshadow, and more with utmost precision. And if it’s fuller, longer eyelashes you’re after, this ingenious lash primer will do the trick, and you can follow up with a few strokes of this curling eyelash comb for lots of definition.

The same idea applies to hair. If you’re someone who struggles to find time to get ready in the morning, this cult-favorite hair dryer can help — it doubles as a round brush, effectively drying and styling your hair in one simple step. Or, maybe you’ve noticed your strands have been feeling a little parched lately; just apply a small amount of this nourishing argan oil hair treatment to instantly boost radiance and shine.

Below, you’ll find tons of highly rated and affordable beauty products that will make your hair and makeup routine so much easier — with ahhh-mazing results you won’t believe.

1 This Illuminating Face Lotion That Creates An All-Over Glow L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Amazon $7 See On Amazon Infused with hydrating glycerin and shea butter, this illuminating face lotion from L’Oréal Paris creates an all-over glow that lasts all day long. Available in four different shades that suit a variety of skin tones, the tinted moisturizer can be worn by itself, under foundation, or on targeted areas as a highlighter. Available shades: Deep, Medium, Light, Fair

2 A Hair-Finishing Gel That Applies Like Mascara DMLNN Hair Finishing Stick (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Smooth flyaways and slick back updos with this hair finishing gel that’s applied just like mascara. The gel formula is made from protective beeswax and strengthening keratin — just swipe on a small amount using the included wand to hold individual hairs securely in place. “This product is pretty amazing!! It has completely replaced my hairspray,” one reviewer raved. “Holds great and it doesn’t make my hair hard. Very impressed!”

3 The Makeup Setting Spray With Rave Reviews NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $7 See On Amazon With over 48,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s clear this setting spray from NYX Professional Makeup is the real deal. It provides a matte finish that looks totally polished for up to eight hours. Simply spritz the long-lasting formula over your completed makeup look, and your foundation, blush, bronzer, and concealer will continue looking fresh all day.

4 These Ultra-Thin Razors For Touching Up Brows & Removing Peach Fuzz Schick Hydro Silk Dermaplaning Tools (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon These tiny razors allow you to safely remove the light hairs that linger around your eyebrows, upper lip, and jawline, creating a smooth base for applying foundation. Each one has a plastic precision cover that assists you in sculpting and shaping your brows, and the ultra-fine blades are equipped with micro-guards that keep your skin protected against nicks and cuts.

5 This Lash Primer That Volumizes & Conditions essence Volume Booster Lash Primer Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Açai oil and mango butter are the key ingredients in this lash primer, which conditions and volumizes your delicate eyelash hairs. Apply a few strokes to each eye, wait 30 seconds, and follow up with your favorite mascara. The mascara clings to the primer rather than your eyelashes, resulting in a fuller look — and better protected lashes.

6 The Argan Oil That Hydrates, Protects & Strengthens Hair OGX Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco Amazon $6 See On Amazon Argan oil is known for its superior moisturizing properties, and it works to revive dry strands when applied to the hair. OGX’s penetrating hair oil treatment boasts a 4.7-star overall rating and for good reason; it has a lightweight texture, and it strengthens and protects hair while adding a lustrous quality to your locks. Apply it to your hair right after shampooing and conditioning for best results.

7 An Eyelash Comb That’s Contoured To Your Eyes Docolor Eyelash Comb Curler Amazon $5 See On Amazon With tiny stainless steel prongs, this eyelash comb works to separate your lashes and remove clumps of mascara. The best part: The unique curved design contours to the shape of your eyes, so you get definition that’s totally natural. The comb comes with a protective cover that shields the teeth between uses.

8 This Set Of 2 Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Skin & Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made from smooth but durable satin, these sleek pillowcases are gentler on your face and hair than cotton. Why? Since satin isn’t as drying as cotton, the smooth fabric won’t absorb your skin’s natural oils. Likewise, cotton has the potential to grip your hair like Velcro, but the smooth surface of satin material helps prevent breakage when you toss and turn. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 22

9 A Trio Of Lip Brushes That Exfoliate Dry Skin New Prominent Exfoliating Lip Brushes (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Prep your lips for smooth, flake-free lipstick application with these exfoliating silicone lip brushes. Each textured brush in this pack is dual-sided — use the side with small, densely packed bristles to scrub away dry skin, then use the one with bigger bristles to massage lips and stimulate circulation.

10 This Eyeshadow Base That Prevents Smudging & Fading NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP HD Eyeshadow Base Amazon $7 See On Amazon After applying this eyeshadow primer to your lids, your makeup will not only stay in place longer, but the pigments will be more intense. Use the wand applicator to apply a thin layer over your eyelids before completing the rest of your look. Great for weddings, parties, and everyday use, this primer will keep your eyes looking on fleek (and smudge-free) for hours on end.

11 The Shine-Enhancing Hair Rinse That Works In Just 8 Seconds L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon For those of us who are always on the go, it can be tough finding time to show our hair a little extra TLC. That’s why L’Oréal Paris created this rinse-out treatment — it only takes eight seconds to moisturize your hair, add shine, and make hair look (and feel) like you just walked out of the salon. Just massage it into the lengths of your wet hair before rinsing — the amino acids will target damaged strands by forming thin layers called lamellars that’ll make hair look silky and smooth.

12 A Complete Set Of Professional-Quality Makeup Brushes BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon What you apply your makeup with is often as important as the quality of the makeup itself, and this set of 14 brushes has earned a 4.-6-star overall rating after 87,000 reviews — and it won’t put a dent in your wallet. The set includes everything you need to apply a full face of makeup: foundation, blush, eyeshadow, bronzer, lip liner, and more. The silky bristles are dense, making it easy to apply with precision and blend to your heart’s content.

13 This Curl-Enhancing Cream With A Tropical Scent SheaMoisture Smoothie Curl-Enhancing Cream Amazon $9 See On Amazon One whiff of this curl-enhancing cream, and you’ll feel like you’re on a tropical island. The formula is made with coconut and hibiscus, which is combined with silk protein and neem oil to create a hydrating blend that moisturizes and defines curls. “Curly hair holy grail right here,” wrote one reviewer, and another raved, “AMAZING moisture and shine!!”

14 The Eyeliner Stamps That Create Perfect Cat Eyes LA PURE Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp (2 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Creating perfectly even winged eyeliner is no easy feat. Luckily, these waterproof eyeliner stamps take all the guesswork out of the task. You get two dual-sided eyeliner pens, one for each eye. Use the stamp side to place a wing in the corner of your eye, and the brush side to fill in your lash line. And there you have it! No more “winging it” — just a uniform, smudge-proof cat eye. Available sizes: 8 millimeters, 10 millimeters

15 Some Oil-Free Makeup Removing Swabs For Quick Touch-Ups Almay Oil-Free Gentle Makeup Eraser Sticks (24-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon The tips of these cotton swabs are infused with gentle, oil-free makeup remover, allowing you to easily remove smudges and mistakes from your eye makeup without having to start over. Just swipe the makeup eraser over the part of your eye you want to clean up. The liquid-filled sticks are great for carrying in your purse, so you can touch up throughout the day.

16 A Fan-Favorite Makeup Primer With A Matte Finish Elizabeth Mott Matte Makeup Primer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Over 18,000 reviewers on Amazon have given this face primer a perfect five-star rating, and it’s easy to see why — the mattifying formula turns your face into a smooth canvas for foundation, blush, bronzer, and more. This long-lasting formula also minimizes the appearance of pores and curbs excess oil for a look that’s picture-perfect all day long.

17 This Spray Powder That Creates Mega Volume & Body Got2b Volumaniac Spray Powder Amazon $5 See On Amazon If full-bodied, voluminous hair is what you’re after, this spray powder is an amazing shortcut — and it’s a dream for fine hair. With just a few spritzes, the light-control formula will add major body and lift, regardless of how long or short your style is. One reviewer wrote, “Just one pump of this stuff and I actually have volume and texture to my hair.”

18 The Eyebrow-Sculpting Pomade That Lasts For 24 Hours Maybelline New York TattooStudio Brow Pomade Amazon $8 See On Amazon Maybelline’s tinted eyebrow pomade lets you achieve full, sculpted brows that look totally natural — and the waterproof formula lasts for up to 24 hours. The dual-ended applicator has an angled brush for precise application, and a spoolie brush for blending to a natural finish. There are eight different shades to choose from, so you can find the one that matches your brows the best. Available shades: 8

19 This 4-Pack Of Claw Clips With An Upgraded Design Canitor Large Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon A modern update to classic hair claws, this four-pack of hair clips boasts a cool, angular design that makes any updo more fashion-forward. Besides being early 2000s-chic, these large claw hair clips are downright practical: Use them to keep your hair out of the way when you wash your face, apply a mask, or do your makeup. Available color and style combos: 10

20 A 2-Pack Of Microfiber Hair Wraps That Speed Up Drying Time Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel Wraps (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from absorbent microfiber, these towel wraps speed up drying time and features elastic loops in the back, so you can secure them in place as you get ready. The soft material is gentle on all hair types, and causes less friction and damage than traditional cotton terry. “I've been using Turbie Twists for upwards of 8 years, and I'm obsessed with them,” wrote one reviewer. “They're so functional and allow you to do other tasks while your hair dries.” Available colors: 10

21 The Lightweight Gel Moisturizer With Sky-High Ratings Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Moisturizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Boasting an ultra-high 4.7-star overall rating after 62,000 reviews, this lightweight gel moisturizer is perfect for anyone who wants hydration without the thick, creamy feel of traditional creams. Gentle, oil-free, and non-comedogenic, the fast-absorbing gel is made with hyaluronic acid to attract and bind water to skin. Offering hydration for up to 48 hours, reviewers have praised the formula for making skin “super soft,” “velvety,” and “supple.”

22 This Brightening Eye Balm That’s Infused With Caffeine TULA Skin Care Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm Amazon $21 See On Amazon Like a cup of coffee for your under your eyes, this caffeine-infused balm adds lots of hydration while reducing puffiness and tightening skin. Even better, it’s infused with topical brightening particles that counteract any darkness. Apple and watermelon are responsible for its moisturizing effects while lentil and probiotics condition and protect delicate skin.

23 The Wet Brush That Detangles Without Tugging Or Damage Wet Brush Speed Dry Hair Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon With flexible, heat-resistant bristles, the Wet Brush is safe to use on damp hair, detangling strands without tugging or risk of breakage. Plus, the open, vented design helps your hair dry even more quickly while you blow dry. Suitable for use on all hair types, the curved shape contours to your scalp for extra comfort. Available colors: 8

24 These Skin-Resurfacing Pads Infused With Glycolic Acid Nip + Fab Glycolic Acid Fix Daily Cleansing Pads (60 Count) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Glycolic acid is a chemical exfoliant that effectively removes dead skin cells, revealing the smooth, supple skin underneath. These glycolic acid cleansing pads also include a dose of moisturizing hyaluronic acid, soothing blue daisy, and skin-brightening witch hazel. You can use these pads up to three times a week for a complexion that’s smooth and glowing.

25 A Filtered Showerhead That’s Gentler On Skin & Hair FEELSO 15-Stage Filtered Showerhead Amazon $29 See On Amazon Hard water can be rough on skin and hair, leading to dryness and breakage, but this 15-stage filtered showerhead removes chlorine and other impurities. Plus, it offers a luxurious bathing experience, thanks to the five spray patterns: rain, massage, mist, rain and mist combo, and rain and massage combo. The showerhead installs quickly without tools on any shower arm.

26 This Fan-Favorite Bonding Oil That Strengthens & Repairs Damaged Hair Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil Amazon $28 See On Amazon This highly concentrated bonding oil works on damaged hair at a molecular level, repairing and strengthening strands after just one use. It also further protects your hair from heat, which is particularly helpful if you blow-dry or straighten your hair often. Lightweight and non-greasy, this oil leaves your hair feeling shiny and vibrant, and it’s racked up 22,000 reviews and an impressive 4.7-star overall rating.

27 A 20-Piece Assortment Of Funky Hair Clips Nackiy Hair Clips (20 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Stuck in a hairstyling rut? This pack of assorted hair clips will definitely give you some inspiration. You get 20 different clips, ranging from subtle gold bobby pins to chunky rectangular barrettes. Adorned with pearls, costume gems, and rhinestones, these hair accessories are an easy, affordable way to switch up your hair.

28 This Oil-Absorbing Facial Roller Made With Real Volcanic Stone REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon A reusable alternative to blotting papers, this facial roller is made from absorbent volcanic stone that instantly soaks up excess oil on your face, mattifying your skin without messing up your makeup. (It also feels amazing on your skin, like a mini facial massage.) The stone can be washed with gentle cleanser and reused over and over. Keep it in your bag and use it for touch-ups on the go.

29 A 6-Pack Of Satin Hair Scrunchies That Don’t Tug On Hair VAGA Satin Scrunchies (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon The problem with conventional hair bands is that they can tug on strands and cause breakage, but these satin scrunchies are much gentler; the silky smooth material glides across strands without snagging or pulling. You get six different colors in a pack, so you can even match your scrunchie to your outfit.

30 The Multi-Use Concealer With A Cult Following Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer Amazon $8 See On Amazon Maybelline’s multi-use concealer is a favorite among beauty fans — over 83,000 customers have given it a perfect five-star rating on Amazon. Infused with antioxidant-rich goji berries, the lightweight formula goes on smoothly and evenly, and the applicator sponge allows you to easily blend. It’s versatile, too: Use it to conceal, correct, and contour. Available shades: 14

31 A Soothing Lotion With Built-In Sun Protection Eucerin Redness Relief Day Lotion Amazon $11 See On Amazon Eucerin’s Redness Relief lotion is designed with sensitive skin in mind. Formulated with naturally soothing licorice root, the fragrance-free formula calms irritation while also providing SPF-15 protection against UV rays. It has a slightly green tint, but don’t be alarmed — the pigment neutralizes any redness on your skin for a more even tone. One reviewer wrote, “This works so much better for me than any color correcting cream or BB cream I have tried!”

32 This 2-Pack Of Lip Conditioner Sticks That Are Non-Sticky Bioderma Lip Conditioner Sticks (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Shea butter and vitamin E work together in this conditioning balm to soothe dry, cracked lips. The smoothing formula has a creamy texture that softens as it hydrates, and buyers have reported that it’s not sticky or waxy like other balms. One reviewer noted that it’s “lightweight and smooth, offering a thin protective moisturizing layer and a light scent that isn't overpowering.”

33 This Adorable Shower Cap With A Chic Palm Leaf Design Kitsch Luxury Shower Cap Amazon $24 See On Amazon There are plenty of reasons not to wash your hair every day, and this adorable nylon shower cap can keep your strands dry while you shower — and it’s so much cuter than your standard poufy cap. With a whimsical palm leaf pattern and a front bow detail, you’ll look adorable while keeping your hair completely dry. The bottom elastic band keeps the cap securely in place.

34 A Loose Face Powder That Balances Your Skin Tone Makeup Revolution Loose Baking Powder Amazon $10 See On Amazon This loose baking powder locks in makeup, but even if you decide to go bare-faced, it offers a silky smooth finish that brightens your complexion and provides an even tone. The powder also minimizes excess oil, and is available in a translucent option as well as multiple shades that suit deep, medium, and light skin tones. Available shades: 5

35 An All-Time Favorite Hair Dryer That Doubles As A Volumizer Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Dry, detangle, and volumize your hair in just one easy step with Revlon’s cult-favorite one-step hair dryer. Hot air rises from the airflow vents, located in between a series of pin and tufted bristles that smooth strands. The unique oval-shaped design creates extra lift at the roots and also gently curls ends for a salon-worthy look. Sound too good to be true? It’s not — 269,000 buyers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

36 A “Magic” Sponge That Removes Eyeshadow From Brushes TailaiMei Color Removal Cleaner Sponge Amazon $7 See On Amazon Easily swap out eyeshadow colors by rubbing your brush on this makeup-removing sponge. The absorbent sponge soaks up pigment like magic, allowing you to quickly clean off your brushes without any liquid. This way, you don’t even have to wait for your brush to dry before applying another color. You can reuse the sponge over and over again — just clean it with warm water about once a week.

37 This Naturally Pigmented Multi-Stick For Your Lips, Eyes & Cheeks HAN Skincare Cosmetics All Natural Multistick Amazon $16 See On Amazon Pigmented with natural plants and minerals, this multi-stick packs in vibrant color for use on your lips, cheeks, and eyelids. The creamy formula is infused with moisturizing argan oil, vitamin E, and shea butter, leaving your skin feeling smooth and moisturized. Available in five gorgeous pink and red shades, this stick will become one of the most versatile items in your makeup collection. Available shades: 5

38 A Natural Way To Boost Eyelash & Eyebrow Growth Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon Want to know a simple but effective secret to growing fuller, longer eyelashes and brows? Cold-pressed castor oil. This USDA-organic castor oil from Kate Blanc Cosmetics comes with a dropper, precision brush, and spoolie brush, so you can effortlessly apply it to your lash line and eyebrows. Way cheaper than heavily marketed formulas, you can even add a few drops to your facial moisturizer and conditioner for softer skin and hair.

39 This Refreshing Facial Mist From An Adored Skin-Care Brand Mario Badescu Facial Spray Amazon $6 See On Amazon Mario Badescu’s skin-care products have amassed quite a fan base, and their signature facial spray has over 36,000 five-star ratings. Formulated with soothing aloe, rejuvenating rose water, and clarifying thyme, the mist can be spritzed on your face and neck any time your skin needs a little refreshment, or any time you want to give your complexion a dewy glow.